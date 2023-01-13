Talk To Me: My husband wants to stay at home when we retire but I want to travel 

You too may benefit from a pause between handing in your company ID and printing off your boarding card. Our values tend to shift over time and where and how we wish to use our energy changes correspondingly. We can feel ill at ease when we are acting in a way that is disconnected from our values. At points of transition in our lives, it is wise to review our core values to ensure our behaviour is aligned with them. Seeing where your values are aligned with those of your husband will give you a good sense of where and how your shared time might be spent.
You might find that these conversations bring new adventures. As John Lennon said, “life is what happens while you are busy making other plans”.
