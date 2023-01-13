Working Life: Stopping smoking is one of the best things women can do for their babies

7.30am

My alarm sounds and I get up and go for a short walk to kickstart the day. Once home, I shower and make a morning smoothie before heading to work.

I deliver stop-smoking support in three counties: Carlow, Kilkenny, and Carrick-on-Suir. I live in Kilkenny, so on Mondays it’s a five-minute drive from my house to Newpark Primary Care Clinic.

9am-12pm

Today, I meet several pregnant women to help support them on their quit-smoking journey. This service is free to all pregnant women, women who have had babies or are planning on becoming pregnant, and their families. I talk with each client about their smoking habits, and we build a personalised plan to quit smoking.

Stopping smoking is one of the best things women can do for their babies, but we also know how difficult it can be. By providing one-to-one support, I hope to increase their chances of quitting.

1pm

Break for lunch and an opportunity to stretch the legs and get some fresh air.

3pm

I meet with more clients to help support them on their quit-smoking journey. I also have online meetings with my colleagues in South East Community Healthcare (CHO 5) to discuss tobacco support in the region.

4pm-5pm

I finish up the day by contacting women referred into the Quit programme from the midwifery departments in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, and Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

I book them in for the following week. If they cannot make the appointment face-to-face, we also deliver this service over the phone. We have successfully supported more than 100 babies to be born ‘smoke free’ on this programme since January 2020.

6pm

Home to have dinner with my girlfriend Karen and chat about our day.

As a health promotion and improvement officer, I try to put my learnings into practice and exercise most evenings during the week. If I’m not training with my local GAA club, I try to go to my local gym.