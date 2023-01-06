Working Life: Each vaccine appointment is an opportunity to connect with patients

Jonathon Morrissey, supervising pharmacist, Marron’s Pharmacy, Clane, Co Kildare
Working Life: Each vaccine appointment is an opportunity to connect with patients

Johnathon Morrissey, supervising pharmacist, Marron's Pharmacy, Clane , Co. Kildare. Photograph Moya Nolan

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Catherine Shanahan

Jonathon Morrissey, supervising pharmacist, Marron’s Pharmacy, Clane, Co Kildare

7.05am

Alarm sounds with the message ‘Get up now!’ on my screen. My wife Edwina works in Tallaght Hospital as a pharmacist and is already up and about to leave.

Porridge ready, I rouse each of the four children, from oldest (10) to youngest (four). I direct them downstairs for breakfast. After my shower, I finish the pre-school process.

8.45am

School and Montessori drop-offs complete, I head to the pharmacy where I greet the team, assess the workload, and check the online calendar to see how many adult/child vaccinations are scheduled. I set the rest of the team up with tasks for the morning — blister packs, dispensing, blood pressure reviews.

9.30am

Vaccine clinic commences. A typical day ranges from 30 to 50 influenza vaccinations. If also administering Covid-19 vaccinations, it could be 70 to 110 vaccinations in total.

Prior to each vaccination, we review a patient’s vaccination history and completed consent forms to ensure information is correct, and that the vaccination is appropriate. I also provide the patient with an opportunity to ask questions. Despite the pace, each vaccine appointment is an opportunity to connect with patients and hear about holiday plans, recent joys or sorrows, or other nuggets they chose to share, while I distract them from their fear of a needle.

11am

Morning snack — Pink Lady apple slices with peanut butter. I have these on the move, catching up with the team on any issues which have arisen during the morning.

2pm

Once the team has eaten, I’ll try to grab lunch. I love Olympic lifting and hypertrophy training (resistance training designed to stimulate muscle growth) and if time permits, I train three nights a week (on these days lunch will include pasta, meat, and a pint of water).

2.30pm

Afternoon vaccine clinic is a busy time for children popping in for vaccinations after school. Vaccinations for influenza, (needle for adults and a free nasal vaccine for children aged two to 17), and Covid-19 are now recorded on a national register called HSE PharmaVax. The team helps ensure all vaccinations get uploaded correctly and in a timely manner.

6.30pm

I arrive home. My wife exercises for an hour and tags me in for 7.30pm-8.30pm. I look after bedtime before having dinner with her.

  • To book flu or Covid-19 vaccines and ‘top up your winter protection’ visit www.hse.ie

Read More

Expert tips on comforting an anxious child 

More in this section

Ill woman suffering flu symptoms blowing on tissue lying on a couch at home How to avoid a cold when everyone you know has one
Operation Transformation announces changes to show as Aoife Hearne departs   Operation Transformation announces changes to show as Aoife Hearne departs  
Help the planet and your 'pits with natural deodorant this Christmas Help the planet and your 'pits with natural deodorant this Christmas
#Working Life
<p>Liver cancer rates are higher in Scotland than the UK average (PA)</p>

Scientists take first steps towards urine test for cancer

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s