Working Life: Each vaccine appointment is an opportunity to connect with patients

Jonathon Morrissey, supervising pharmacist, Marron’s Pharmacy, Clane, Co Kildare

7.05am

Alarm sounds with the message ‘Get up now!’ on my screen. My wife Edwina works in Tallaght Hospital as a pharmacist and is already up and about to leave.

Porridge ready, I rouse each of the four children, from oldest (10) to youngest (four). I direct them downstairs for breakfast. After my shower, I finish the pre-school process.

8.45am

School and Montessori drop-offs complete, I head to the pharmacy where I greet the team, assess the workload, and check the online calendar to see how many adult/child vaccinations are scheduled. I set the rest of the team up with tasks for the morning — blister packs, dispensing, blood pressure reviews.

9.30am

Vaccine clinic commences. A typical day ranges from 30 to 50 influenza vaccinations. If also administering Covid-19 vaccinations, it could be 70 to 110 vaccinations in total.

Prior to each vaccination, we review a patient’s vaccination history and completed consent forms to ensure information is correct, and that the vaccination is appropriate. I also provide the patient with an opportunity to ask questions. Despite the pace, each vaccine appointment is an opportunity to connect with patients and hear about holiday plans, recent joys or sorrows, or other nuggets they chose to share, while I distract them from their fear of a needle.

11am

Morning snack — Pink Lady apple slices with peanut butter. I have these on the move, catching up with the team on any issues which have arisen during the morning.

2pm

Once the team has eaten, I’ll try to grab lunch. I love Olympic lifting and hypertrophy training (resistance training designed to stimulate muscle growth) and if time permits, I train three nights a week (on these days lunch will include pasta, meat, and a pint of water).

2.30pm

Afternoon vaccine clinic is a busy time for children popping in for vaccinations after school. Vaccinations for influenza, (needle for adults and a free nasal vaccine for children aged two to 17), and Covid-19 are now recorded on a national register called HSE PharmaVax. The team helps ensure all vaccinations get uploaded correctly and in a timely manner.

6.30pm

I arrive home. My wife exercises for an hour and tags me in for 7.30pm-8.30pm. I look after bedtime before having dinner with her.

