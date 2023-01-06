Natural health: Is there a cure for my three-year-old's eczema?

My three-year-old son has mild eczema, which comes and goes. I usually treat it with moisturising cream. Is there anything else I can do?

A moisturising cream or a soothing lotion, balm, salve, or ointment will help to calm flare-ups and ease discomfort or itching while nourishing the skin. You will also need to look at the root cause of the eczema, which may require changes to diet or household cleaning products.

Eczema typically responds well to internal treatment and the gut is a great place to start. Use a good quality probiotic to rebalance the intestinal flora. Choose a product specifically formulated for toddlers and children and free from artificial sweeteners and colourings, such as BioCare.

Grains, particularly those containing gluten, can trigger flare-ups. Often these foods and food groups can be reintroduced slowly into the diet once the eczema is completely healed. However, in some cases, this is a lifelong change.

Sugar is another food ingredient that can exacerbate skin conditions and allergic responses.

You can have your son tested for sensitivities, intolerances, and allergies if you feel that particular foods or food groups are at the root of his eczema flare-ups. I suggest you talk to a registered dietitian before making any dietary changes.

Look for ingredients such as calendula, hypericum, chickweed, plantain, chamomile, rose, and lavender when buying a skin cream. These all have a long history of helping to heal and soothe skin conditions while preventing infection caused by scratching the itchy skin (more common in little ones).

You may want to consider whether laundry detergents, personal care, and household cleaning products are contributing to your son’s eczema. If so, there is a wide range of natural, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free products for sensitive skin.

Homeopathy helps address the root cause of skin conditions such as eczema. A homeopath will prescribe a remedy based on a full consultation rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. To find a qualified homeopath, visit the Irish Society of Homeopaths online at

irishhomeopathy.ie.

My 88-year-old mum has mild osteoporosis. She has a good appetite and her weight is average. Is there a supplement she could take?

Osteoporosis affects one in five women and one in 12 men in Ireland. More common in people over 50, there are typically no overt symptoms of bone mass loss. In many cases, people have no idea that they have osteoporosis until they experience a fragility fracture.

Usually occurring in the wrist, hip and spine, these fractures result from little or no trauma. It is good to hear your mum eats well and has a healthy weight.

Regular walking is a great start for her to help improve her bone density, as is stair climbing, and exercising with a rebounder or mini trampoline with a standing bar for stability.

According to the Irish Osteoporosis Society (IOS), exercising for at least 30 minutes daily is vital.

A healthy diet is essential to building and maintaining strong and healthy bones.

However, your mother may need to supplement with magnesium, calcium, and vitamin D. Osteocare by Vitabiotics provides the recommended daily allowance of 800mg calcium plus 300mg magnesium with vitamin D and zinc for bone protection. Osteocare is available from Boots, where 90 tablets cost €18.99.

I recommend your mother consult her doctor or specialist before undertaking specific exercises or supplement programmes.