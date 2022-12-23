Joy to the world: having a happy and mindful Christmas

We asked our experts to recommend one thing we can all do to usher more happiness into our lives. Here are three simple activities we can practice in our everyday lives.
suggests making time for a hobby that you enjoy. “Unhappiness can stem from overthinking things,” she says. “If we can get into a flow state while we’re involved in an activity we love, we can lose ourselves in that activity and become happier in the process.”
Science backs up her viewpoint. A 2015 study [exa.mn/flow] found that being in control of a task and receiving ongoing positive feedback was highly self-rewarding.
urges us to spend more time with our friends. “Putting effort into creating three, four or five people who really nourish you is arguably the most powerful thing you can do to add happy years to your life,” she says.
reminds us not to be frightened by our negative thoughts. “Sitting with problems won’t make them go away but if we infuse our awareness of them with kindness, we change our relationship with the problem,” he says. “We might become less afraid of it, more accepting, and less inclined to jump to the most negative outcome. We will feel better in ourselves.”