Natural Health: What can I take to ease Christmas Day indigestion?

I love Christmas food and all the trimmings, but I nearly always get indigestion. I’ve heard of digestive enzymes. Are they worth the investment?

It is all too easy to overindulge at Christmas time — at best, this leaves us feeling lethargic and sleepy, but it can also trigger nausea, digestive discomfort or pain, and even headaches as our bodies attempt to process the rich food and alcohol.

Digestive enzymes are worth the money, but you need to ensure that you invest in the right ones. Udo’s Choice Ultimate Digestive Enzyme Blend is a comprehensive formulation of 10 active plant-based enzymes to help break down proteins, fats, carbohydrates, soluble fibre, starch, milk sugars, and complex sugars.

Udo’s Digestive Enzymes are available from stores where 60 capsules cost €23.99. These enzymes should go a long way to assisting healthy digestion and improved nutrient absorption.

Enzymes can be lost in the cooking and processing of food. However, as we age, we also experience a natural decrease in internal enzyme production.

Turmeric is a valuable spice to have on hand since it strengthens the digestive system (including the gut flora) and has what is known as a bitter principle. This means it stimulates bile flow, encouraging the production of digestive juices and making it helpful in treating intestinal inflammation.

Easier said than done, but it is worth attempting to spread smaller meals across Christmas Day rather than having large meals if possible. Around four to six small portions throughout the day will sit in your stomach far more easily than two large meals. You should also avoid drinking or eating anything for at least two hours before you go to bed to reduce the likelihood of indigestion or heartburn.

I’ve two children aged four and six. Every Christmas they get hyper about Santa coming to the point where they find it difficult to sleep. Is there a natural remedy I could give them?

This is where a consistent bedtime routine can be somewhat of a lifesaver. The traditional bedtime story is ideal for connecting with your children and helping them drift into a peaceful slumber.

Television or other screens should be limited during the lead-up to bedtime, as these have been shown to trigger sleep disruption and reduce sleep quality.

You can also help your little ones to relax each night by performing a gentle relaxation technique called the ‘4-7-8’ yoga breathing exercise together.

Simply inhale through the nose for four seconds, hold the breath for seven seconds, and then exhale through the mouth for eight seconds. Repeat as necessary to help wind down and release excess energy and stress before sleep.

Tissue salts, developed by Wilhelm Henrich Schuessler, comprise 12 individual salts. Schussler determined that these 12 are the base of cellular nourishment in humans — hence the alternate names of ‘biochemic salts’ and ‘cell salts’.

Children respond particularly well to tissue salts, and there are effective combinations for a number of common physical and emotional issues and ailments. Magnesium Phosphate (Mag Phos) is the biochemic muscle and motor nerve nutrient supporting musculoskeletal system function, the nervous system and the heart.

Mag Phos helps de-stress and release physical and emotional tension in muscles and nerves.

Calcium Phosphate (Calc Phos) is often referred to as the biochemic children’s salt but works well as a general tonic and restorative for all ages. Calc Phos is the most abundant tissue salt in the body, and it is an excellent tonic for growing children and helps to speed up recovery and replenish the body’s reserves.

Take tissue salts as directed. Good quality brands include New Era and Schuessler.