Working Life: I feel elated each day, having delivered more beautiful babies into the world

6am

An early start is needed for the commute to the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. I take a few minutes to send a few voice notes to friends around the world while I walk from the car park.

7am

I don my Christmas-themed scrub top to spread some festive cheer and check in with the Labour and Birthing Unit (LBU) office to see how the night shift went and how patients are doing.

7.30am

I complete a ward round with the night shift managers and meet expectant parents in our labour rooms. I greet the team of midwives for the day, discuss safety notices and alert staff to policy updates. The manager in charge allocates the midwives to patients, aiming to provide quality one-to-one care.

8am

There’s a multidisciplinary meeting to discuss the hospital’s occupancy and high-risk patients. We aim to empower patients’ choices – whether it’s arranging epidural administration, caring for a woman labouring in the hydrotherapy pool, charting postnatal analgesia or assisting with breastfeeding.

9am

I check in with each midwife on duty to assist if needed. We provide care and support for couples during labour and birth. It’s a nice opportunity to develop relationships with new parents at this special time of year.

11am

I grab a coffee between tasks on the Unit and treat myself to some chocolate gifted by our lovely patients while listening to Christmas music

1pm

Babies are unpredictable, and we never know exactly when they will arrive, so as a team we are prepared for the unexpected. If a mother in preterm labour arrives, we support her by contacting the obstetric and neonatology team and reassuring the couple.

3pm

The activity level on the ward is ever changing. When time allows, we provide short workshops with midwives and students to continuously update our skills.

8.10pm

I handover to the night shift and leave the Unit admiring the Christmas decorations which get more inventive every year.

9pm

After a busy day, I head home to my husband Dane and two amazing little girls (Robyn, four and Heidi, one). I feel elated at the end of each day, having delivered more beautiful babies into the world and having had the honour of giving families the best Christmas present ever.