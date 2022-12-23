Brian Redmond: I can be quite soft at times

Life has been busy for Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Redmond and with the show set to return in the new year, it’s about to get a lot more hectic for the father of two.

Between dropping his two kids Anna (eight) and Alex (13) to school, taekwondo and dance competitions as well as presenting on radio, it’s been all go for the past couple of months. However, since Covid, the Dublin native says he has been focusing on his health and has even returned to the gym.

“On the back of Covid, getting out and looking after your physical health was a huge part [of life]. I started going back to the gym again for probably the first time in ten or 12 years and that was a real help to me physically and mentally.”

While he admits he is not as fit and strong as he would have been in his 20s, the professional dancer reckons he’s “not doing too bad” for somebody in their mid-40s and life is “pretty good”.

“Listen, I’d love to be lying on a beach in the Bahamas somewhere relaxing and chilling out but wouldn’t we all,” he jokes

Do you have a morning routine?

I’m not one of these people who has the luxury of saying, 'well I have my morning coffee at 9.45am and then I do a yoga class'. No. From the moment we get up, it's go, go, go.

Our morning routine is all about survival. It’s about surviving through ‘til 8.45am when that school drop-off happens and then we can go on about our day.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I suppose the healthiest eating habit that we have is that we try as a family to make sure that we have a proper dinner together at the table.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Getting [that] Saturday afternoon occasionally where you might get the house to yourself, where I can sit and watch back-to-back sport. And I’m a divil for savoury stuff. I'll grab a bag of crisps and in ten minutes and they’d all be gone.

What keeps you awake at night?

Some people would think that some of the scores that I give on Dancing with the Stars should keep me awake at night, but they don’t.

I’m lucky that I can switch off. I don’t overly stress about things so I can get into bed and sleep quite easily. The only thing that does occasionally keep me awake at night is my wife Jen beside me elbowing me because I’m snoring a bit too much.

Brian Redmond is a judge on Dancing With the Stars.

How do you relax?

It’s just trying to find something to switch your mind off. Whether it’s watching an American sitcom — something like Modern Family.

Who are your sporting heroes?

For me, given his approach to things, given how important he was to Irish sport as well as Manchester United, my biggest sporting hero would be Roy Keane.

What is your favourite smell?

The smell of suncream. I love it.

When was the last time you cried?

I can be quite soft at times. I’m OK being connected to my emotions. People still take the mickey out of me because when Des Cahill was on Dancing with the Stars in season one, one of the weeks he did a beautiful dance number to the Marino Waltz from the Dubliners and that nearly got me going.

But the last time I cried would probably be the birth of my children. It’s just such a beautiful, beautiful thing.

What traits do you least like in others?

I can’t stand selfishness and I really struggle being around people that are either self-centred or lack empathy for others.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I over analyse things, but I also see that as a positive.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

A smile from somebody in my house.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

My favourite place in the world since we’ve had a family ourselves is the Canary Islands because you’re sort of guaranteed that the weather will be pretty good all year long.