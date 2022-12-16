Natural health: I feel tired and find it difficult to concentrate after Covid 

I picked up Covid for the second time three weeks ago. I got over the symptoms quickly but still feel tired and find it difficult to concentrate at work. Is there a herbal remedy I could take?

One of the most effective herbal combinations I make for patients suffering from post-viral fatigue includes Rehmannia root, star anise, schisandra berries, nigella seeds, fennel seeds, and turmeric root.

You can pick one, several or all from the above list according to your needs.

Rehmannia root is a blood tonic and helpful where allergies and intolerances occur frequently, and it can also help in cases where bone weakness is an issue.

Star anise is good for digestion and is a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, not to mention being a rich source of vitamins and minerals.

Schisandra berries are adaptogenic and also support liver function, help with endurance and boost energy levels. These berries are often recommended for mental and physical exhaustion.

Nigella seeds, (sometimes referred to as black cumin, so make sure you source Nigella sativa to get the correct seeds), are jam-packed with antioxidants. The seeds have impressive anti-inflammatory properties, can help relax smooth muscles, and are even thought to have cancer-fighting properties.

Fennel seeds and turmeric are both effective herbal ingredients.

Fennel seeds have long been used to help digestion, respiratory health, viral infections, and muscle cramping. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is being investigated as a powerful complementary medicine supporting Covid recovery.

Some foods also facilitate healing and repair. The key is to choose dark foods – especially richly coloured berries, plums, and beetroot – and healthy fats found in, for example, avocado, nuts, seeds, and coconut.

The common flu remedy, a hot brew of lemon, garlic, ginger, honey, and cayenne, is highly effective in supporting constitutional health.

Make sure you get quality sleep, hydrate well, take time out for mindful breathing exercises, and reduce your stress levels as much as possible.

My elderly mum is getting repeated UTIs, which she finds distressing. She drinks plenty of water. What would you recommend?

I always recommend D-mannose for the prevention and treatment of UTIs. D-mannose is a water-soluble product based on mannose, the simple monosaccharide sugar in cranberries responsible for preventing bacterial growth and development.

D-mannose works by binding to the bacteria which causes bladder and urinary tract infections. This means the bacteria are flushed out during urination rather than sticking to the bladder wall, where they can multiply out of control. Being water-soluble means it is absorbed and excreted very rapidly – so it should bring rapid relief to your mum.

Sugary and processed foods certainly don’t help when it comes to UTIs. Ideally, your mum will want to cut back on any sweet treats or even eliminate them. It is vital that she drinks plenty of water to prevent the likelihood of developing a UTI and to help flush the bacteria out with an existing infection.

Cranberry juice can also treat UTIs, but only if it is unsweetened. Cranberries are naturally very tart, so the juice typically comes with sugar or artificial sweetener added. Biona Pure Cranberry juice is a brand which contains 100% pure organic cranberry juice and nothing else.

High-potency cranberry supplements are available, but should not be taken together with blood thinning or anticoagulant medication such as aspirin and warfarin.

