Working Life: We look after 20 families nightly and we’re always full

Sharon Keogh, head of operations, Ronald McDonald House, Dublin

6.45am

If my alarm doesn’t wake me, the dogs will. We’re up early in our house, getting three kids and a husband out. If I’m on the school run, I get to the Ronald McDonald House shortly after 9am.

9.30am

Today’s volunteers arrive to cook for our families. We offer a ‘Cooking 4 Families’ programme where corporates come to cook a hot, homely meal for our families. It’s a popular team-building exercise and a wonderful opportunity for people to visit and experience what we do. Plus families are treated to an array of tasty dishes.

I jump on a Zoom with Madeleine Campbell. She’s with We Act [a campaign that celebrates Ireland’s charities and community groups and those behind them]. We work closely with the group as we’ve so many awesome volunteers.

11am

Staff and volunteers come together for tea, toast and chats.

I walk around the common areas of the house to see if there are jobs for our volunteer handyman Richard Henderson. We look after 20 families nightly from across Ireland and we’re always full, with a huge waiting list. We’re currently fundraising to build a 52-bedroom house at the front door of the new children’s hospital in Dublin 8, and it’s such an exciting project.

1pm

Lunch is usually a sample of what our cooks come up with. This is a great time to catch up with families, get updates on their child in hospital, check on their mental health and have a general natter. As they spend so much time in our house, we become part of their journey.

2pm

I’ve an exciting meeting with our community fundraiser, Joanne Pretsell to discuss our second Cork Ball in Vienna Woods Hotel Glanmire on March 10, 2023. As the Oscars are on that weekend, our theme is ‘Hollywood nights’. We always have wonderful support as we’ve served more than 900 families in Cork.

3.30pm

We’ve a Reiki session as part of our new wellness programme. Parents can switch off for a short while and recharge their batteries.

4pm

I head home to the military operation of feeding children, husband and dogs.