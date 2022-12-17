Help the planet and your 'pits with natural deodorant this Christmas

If you’re someone who’s fallen into the trap of always gifting the same things every Christmas — whether you stick with the practical new set of socks, the failsafe candle or a novelty mug — then breaking that habit can be hard.

Attempting to buy your loved one a gift that they didn’t even know they wanted requires a lot of creativity and can be a huge risk. What if it turns out that you don’t know them, or their tastes, well enough and your thoughtful gift goes down like a lead balloon on Christmas morning?

Having enough intuition to know what people want is a rare skill — one that Vico founder Ben Breslin has in spades. At just 28 years old, he took a massive leap of faith by investing his entire life savings into an idea that he believed could fill a significant gap in the Irish market. His homemade range of natural deodorants have now become bestsellers nationwide, but began as a simple concoction he’d created in his kitchen during lockdown.

“My girlfriend used to always hate when I’d spray my aerosol deodorant too close to her and I didn’t really understand why, until she filled me in on some of the controversies surrounding mainstream deodorant,” Ben explains. “With a bit of googling, I learned that there’s a tonne of questionable chemicals in those aerosols but there’s also massive amounts of plastic waste produced from deodorant manufacturing, and a lot of the big name deodorant brands are owned by corporations who are known to carry out unethical animal testing for a lot of their products.

Ben's girlfriend Marie opened his eyes to the controversial ingredients in some deodorants.

“Once I found all that out, I wasn’t comfortable using mainstream deodorant anymore, but I found it really hard to find a decent alternative. There’s a good few brands in the US making natural deodorants, but many of them don’t ship to Ireland. As I was doing all this research, we were in level 5 lockdown and I had extra time on my hands so I decided to just try making something myself. It was a hobby initially, everyone was learning to bake banana bread or set new records for 5k jogs but I was just working away with my natural deodorant! At first I was just making them for myself, then I gave them to friends and family who really liked them and word spread from there.

“I decided to do a test launch on Instagram and within the first day alone I totally sold out of everything I’d made! I’d been saving money during the lockdowns to apply for a mortgage and get my first home, but I decided to spend all that money on Vico instead. It was definitely a big risk but it was just something that I’d always regret if I didn’t try it, and I knew that people wanted this product.”

While Ben was getting strong feedback from even his earliest Vico customers, he had no idea just how much the deodorants would mean to some people.

“Pregnant women are some of my most regular customers,” he shares. “They’re really conscious of what they’re putting on their body during their pregnancy, as they’re more prone to reactions to everything they’re using, from deodorant to toothpaste to body wash, so they want an alternative with natural ingredients.

“Another interesting one actually is that seemingly when people start going through menopause, their normal deodorant just stops working for them for some reason. I’ve had a few people that wrote to me saying it was a real struggle for them, and the only solution has been switching to a natural deodorant.

Thanks to Ben's extensive collection of essential oils, Vico deodorants are available in a wide range of scents, all made from entirely natural ingredients.

“There are countless reasons why people might switch to natural though,” Ben explains. “For any vegans in your life, a lot of deodorants containing beeswax are automatically ruled out for them, so Vico is great as a vegan gift this Christmas. Many non-vegans use it too, just because they find that natural deodorant is the only option that doesn’t have any harsh effects on their skin.

“I get a lot of messages from people who’ve had real breakthroughs once they switch to natural deodorant. Plenty of people are actually allergic to regular deodorant and can have quite severe reactions, including rashes, but not using it then causes issues with body odour and self-consciousness. It’s actually really heartwarming to read feedback of how happy people are after Vico has worked for them. It’s bizarre, because it’s something I just started for fun in my kitchen. I never imagined that it would have this much of an impact on people.”

The difference it’s made to his customer’s lives isn’t the only positive impact that Vico’s had either. For any of Vico’s 35,000 plus followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Ben’s family have become part of the business’s story — something he’s incredibly grateful for.

“Before Vico, I was working on Covid-19 related projects in the HSE and I was miserable. I was working 12-hour days and I wasn’t seeing my friends or family as much as I wanted. Since I’ve started Vico, the working hours are still intense, and I often work weekends too, but I honestly love it. My mam and my brother have been able to get involved with the business, which has made my own family ten times closer, and my girlfriend’s parents are practically my best mates now too. It’s had a massively positive impact on my personal life. Even if Vico were to crash and burn tomorrow, I’d never regret it. The experience we’ve had has been so worth it.”

Working together on Vico has made Ben's family "ten times closer".

To ensure Vico and other Irish businesses like it don’t crash and burn any time soon, Ben is urging people to buy from sustainable local brands this Christmas – especially when it comes to presents for the men in your life. “Those memes about us lads being sick to death of Lynx sets are spot on,” he laughs. “Even if you don’t buy them a natural deodorant, please get them literally anything else instead!”

Thankfully, there are no signs of a crash and burn happening for Vico anytime soon. Ben has big plans for the future of the business, and how it can continue helping others. To give back this Christmas, Vico has partnered with Reforest Nation, a volunteer initiative that aims to plant a million more trees in Ireland by 2024, with ambitions to support more charities in the new year.