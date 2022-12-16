Aoibhín Garrihy: Women tend to shove themselves down the priority list

Aoibhín Garrihy is ready to head back to Ennis when I grab her for a quick call on a frosty December morning.

The entrepreneur and mum of three was up in Dublin on some presenting duties, also managing to squeeze in an uber-stylish night out with sisters Ailbhe and Doireann in The Westbury for an “annual sibling social” pre-Christmas.

Like many new mums, the former Fair City actress says trying to carve out time for herself hasn’t been easy recently. The 35-year-old has three girls Hanorah, four, Líobhan, three, and Isla, a year and three months, with hotelier husband John Burke.

“Having the girls so close together ... it was just manic,” she says, “I basically had three under three.”

As the co-founder of BEO, the Irish wellness brand bringing Fearne Cotton and other leaders in the wellbeing space to Munster for a special event this new year, the Clare woman says she knows all about the importance of taking that time for yourself.

“With BEO and all we stand for, I feel a bit of a hypocrite at the moment,” she admits.

Aoibhín Garrihy with family at Bunratty Castle. Picture: Aoibhín Garrihy / Instagram

“It’s difficult to get that time, [but] men are great at it,” she adds with a laugh.

“Women, I don’t know, we tend to shove ourselves further down that list of priorities.

“I could write the book on [the importance of taking time for yourself], but I still struggle with it.

“I think it’s really a case of just leaning into it when you can.”

For Aoibhín, 2023 seems like the year where taking that time might be a little bit easier.

“The girls will be more independent, I won’t be breastfeeding, and it’ll be easier to get away.”

Aoibhín’s poetry anthology, Every Day is a Fresh Beginning is out now. BEO will host a number of special guests at University Concert Hall, Limerick, on January 13 for an evening of conversation and soulful music. Tickets for Sonas by BEO are on sale now at uch.ie

How do you keep fit?

For me at the moment, with the smallies so small, it’s whenever I can carve it out. It might be just a walk with the dogs. Or we do this thing on a Sunday where we all go for a nature walk together. Sometimes, that might be the only bit of proper fresh air I get all week, I’m sorry to say.

I love time in the outdoors, whether that’s a sea swim or time in the hills with John or getting to the Burren or the Cliffs [of Moher] with the girls and mucking around for a while, that for me is therapy.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

We’re really good on breakfast. It’s a full ritual. We have porridge, smoothies, poached eggs, and avocado. It can all go later on in the day, but the girls always have a good breakfast.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I could wolf a full Dairy Milk bar very happily.

What is your favourite smell?

Lavender. It was my nana’s favourite smell. I think it reminds me of her.

Aoibhín Garrihy: The best health advice I ever got was from Vicky Phelan and Laura Brennan

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Vicky Phelan and Laura Brennan on the importance of getting your smears. We had Vicky at BEO a couple of times, Laura too, and that was always the message. Their legacy is so important and it’s important they didn’t advocate in vain. We owe it to ourselves to make sure we get checked and we do it regularly.

What traits do you least like in others?

Dishonesty. That’s a dealbreaker for me. I find it very difficult to forget and forgive dishonesty.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

My inability to nurture and maintain relationships. I am always the one that’s slow to get back to WhatsApps or return calls. I wish I was better, I really do.

Do you pray?

I do for sure.

What quote inspires you most and why?

When I was acting and struggling with the nature of it, the waiting and the in-between jobs and all of that, my Dad used to say, ‘your career is a marathon, not a sprint’. I found that really reassuring.

Things don’t happen overnight. You need to believe in divine timing. It’s difficult sometimes to stay in our own lane and not look left and right of it, but you’ll get there.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Home. It’s my happy place, for sure.