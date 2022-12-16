Aoibhín Garrihy: Women tend to shove themselves down the priority list

Aoibhín Garrihy is ready to head back to Ennis when I grab her for a quick call on a frosty December morning.
The entrepreneur and mum of three was up in Dublin on some presenting duties, also managing to squeeze in an uber-stylish night out with sisters Ailbhe and Doireann in The Westbury for an “annual sibling social” pre-Christmas.
Like many new mums, the formeractress says trying to carve out time for herself hasn’t been easy recently. The 35-year-old has three girls Hanorah, four, Líobhan, three, and Isla, a year and three months, with hotelier husband John Burke.
“Having the girls so close together ... it was just manic,” she says, “I basically had three under three.”
As the co-founder of BEO, the Irish wellness brand bringing Fearne Cotton and other leaders in the wellbeing space to Munster for a special event this new year, the Clare woman says she knows all about the importance of taking that time for yourself.
“With BEO and all we stand for, I feel a bit of a hypocrite at the moment,” she admits.
“It’s difficult to get that time, [but] men are great at it,” she adds with a laugh.
“Women, I don’t know, we tend to shove ourselves further down that list of priorities.
“I could write the book on [the importance of taking time for yourself], but I still struggle with it.
“I think it’s really a case of just leaning into it when you can.”
For Aoibhín, 2023 seems like the year where taking that time might be a little bit easier.
“The girls will be more independent, I won’t be breastfeeding, and it’ll be easier to get away.”
- Aoibhín’s poetry anthology, Every Day is a Fresh Beginning is out now. BEO will host a number of special guests at University Concert Hall, Limerick, on January 13 for an evening of conversation and soulful music. Tickets for Sonas by BEO are on sale now at uch.ie