Seven health and wellness events to mark in your calendar for 2023

Wim Hof retreat at the Cliffs of Moher with ‘Breathe with Niall’

This sounds like something special. The Wim Hof retreat at the Cliffs of Moher this February offers you the chance to experience the Wim Hof Method under the tutelage of Level 3 Wim Hof Method Instructor Niall Ó Murchú aka Breathe With Niall against the backdrop of the wild Atlantic Ocean and the Cliffs of Moher.

There are class sessions in the stunning glass-fronted studio with Breathing Practices and theory, stretching and, of course, lots of ice-baths. The retreat also includes a hike along the Cliffs of Moher and down to the rocky shore of Clahane to do the breathing practices in nature. In between sessions, you can relax in the hottub and sauna on site, or indulge in treatments in the massage room. Evening activities include yoga sessions in the studio, sea swimming or popping down to your local for some live music.

Breathe with Niall’s Wim Hof retreat at the Cliffs of Moher takes place midweek, Monday February 27 – Wednesday March 8. Prices from €580pp in a shared bedroom, to €735 for a private bedroom and bathroom. See breathewithniall.com

Wellfest 2023

The Body Coach Joe Wicks on stage at WellFest Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Europe’s largest outdoor health, fitness and wellness festival is back this May 6 and 7, 2023 in the grounds of Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin. Last year’s event saw a stellar line-up of fitness and wellness aficionados like Joe Wicks, Maeve Madden, Dr Alex George and Gerry Hussey taking to the stage, with everything from dance classes with Nathalie Lennon and DonKing Rongavilla, to sex chats with holistic sex educator and all-round wonder woman Jenny Keane. There was also great food, a great buzz, and no hangover the following day. If you’re the type of person to attend a hot yoga class or put turmeric in your porridge you’ll enjoy this. Then again, we do neither, and we loved it too.

Weekend (€75 + booking fee) and day tickets (€60+ booking fee) for WellFest are now on sale at wellfest.ie.

Throwing Shapes dance classes with Pj Kirby of I’m Grand Mam

PJ Kirby hosts Throwing Shapes dance classes

One half of the ever-popular I’m Grand Mam podcast, Cork’s own PJ Kirby has been delighting the people of Dublin with the dance class of our dreams. Now, we know what you’re thinking. Oh god, a dance class.. But this is not a 12-week course for Dancing with the Stars hopefuls. Pj’s weekly dance classes are pay-as-you-go and as close to non-committal as we’ve found (you can get refund if you cancel your ticket for the class within 24hrs of the class itself), open to all dance levels (yes, that includes people who have only ever dance around their bedroom on their own) and the ethos is “stay fit and have a skit at the same time". We love that.

During each class, PJ will teach you a routine to a killer song, from classics like Milkshake by Kelis to current chart hits like Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petris. The Corkman has danced for Calvin Harris, Anne-Marie, David Guetta, Rag’n’Bone Man and Stomzy amongst others, so he knows what he’s doing. And when he’s finished teaching you, you’ll feel like you could join Beyonce on stage anyday now...

Throwing Shapes dance classes with Pj Kirby take place weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Liffey Trust Studios in Dublin. Priced at €12 per class. See wearethrowingshapes.com.

Spring rising retreat at Ballintubbert House with Yoga teacher Lucy Bloom and Chef Lu Thornely

A yoga retreat with a focus on good food

Yoga teacher Lucy Bloom and Chef Lu Thornely are coming together to host a wellness retreat celebrating the union of food and yoga intertwined with the celebration of St Brigid. Over the course of the weekend, you will experience dynamic morning yoga, pyjama yoga nidra, and meditation, along with Indian-inspired cusine and an Indian cooking demo. Price is inclusive of yoga, cooking demo, dining and two nights luxury accommodation in the Manor House or Garden Wing (a converted coach house a short walking distance from the Manor). This one is on our wishlist.

Spring Rising takes places over Friday, February 3 – Sunday, February 5. Prices from €570pp in a shared bedroom, to €820 for the luxurious garden room (single occupancy). See luthornely.com.

Go hiking with Roz Purcell’s free Hike Life Events

Roz Purcell, author and founder of The Hike Life

Influencer and author Roz Purcell founded The Hike Life to share her passion for hiking in Ireland’s wilderness. The group organises one to two free hikes every month, guided by mountain leaders in locations across the country. Last year, organised hikes included Strickeen Mountain in Killarney, Ticknock in Dublin, Croagh Patrick in Westport and Diamond Hill in Connemara National Park. Spots on the hikes are capped at 50, so to be in with a chance of joining your fellow hiking enthusiasts, you need to comment on the @thehikelife Instagram post with the hike you’re interested in. If chosen, you’ll receive a detailed email about the hike.

Roz Purcell’s The Hike Life hosts free hikes every three to four weeks. Follow the Instagram page, @thehikelife for information on upcoming hikes.

Aoife McNamara's Wellness and Yoga Retreat in Finn Lough

Yoga teacher Daniella Moyles will be on hand to lead yoga, meditation and breathwork classes throughout the weekend

Limerick designer Aoife McNamara has curated an upcoming retreat in Finn Lough, the hidden lakeside haven in County Fermanagh, this forthcoming March. The itinerary includes freshwater swimming, forest bathing and vision boarding, while yoga teachers Daniella Moyles and Erica Bracken on hand to lead yoga, meditation and breathwork classes throughout the weekend.

Meals, including brunches, dinners and snacks, are included in the price and plant-based, with ingredients grown, foraged and sourced locally at Finn Lough. Guests will stay in one of Finn Lough's luxurious Lakeside Villas.