Top 10 gifts for the health nut in your life, from €10 to €50

A combination of pure organic essential oils and hydrating witch hazel, this all-natural mist will help prepare body and mind to unwind.
Perfect for a new mother, this pampering gift includes a soak and bath salt to help detox, cleanse pores, relax muscles and promote better skin hydration, plus a jasmine-scented mask to aid sleep.
Create a soothing bedtime atmosphere with this set: just add a few drops of the 100% natural essential oil for a peaceful night’s sleep.
This lovely 2023 diary is a simple self-care tool that shares wisdom within its pages and is filled with inspiring quotes, crafts, recipes, moon phases, facts and lore as well as a practical planner.
The perfect introduction for someone who says they want to start taking supplements. This set includes the popular Revive Active, Mastermind and Beauty Complex 7 Day boxes.
This range of nightwear and base layers is designed to relieve hot flushes and sweating and will be a welcome gift for many women going through menopause.
Any gym-goer would love this. The set includes a lightweight and absorbent towel, a shampoo bar and natural deodorant for some post-workout freshness.
Kickstart a lifelong journaling journey with this lovely gift for children that will introduce them to mindfulness and gratitude, with the bonus of reduced screentime.
Created by bodybuilder Phoebe McVey, the Gaia 2.0 collection features bold colours and is made from a new thicker material that is super soft and seamless and includes this turquoise sports bra with removable padding.
You can’t go wrong with a lightweight tee.
It’s perfect for going to the gym or enjoying a crisp winter walk — those long sleeves will come in handy in the great outdoors.