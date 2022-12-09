Top 10 gifts for the health nut in your life, from €10 to €50

Bodhi Blends Mellow Mist Room Spray, €17 @ reuzi.ie

A combination of pure organic essential oils and hydrating witch hazel, this all-natural mist will help prepare body and mind to unwind.

Tóg go Bog é gift box, €24.95 @ yourhospitalbag.ie

Perfect for a new mother, this pampering gift includes a soak and bath salt to help detox, cleanse pores, relax muscles and promote better skin hydration, plus a jasmine-scented mask to aid sleep.

Naeo Ultrasonic Sleep Diffuser with Remote Control, €40 @ Boots

Create a soothing bedtime atmosphere with this set: just add a few drops of the 100% natural essential oil for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Moon Mná Diary-Journal, €20 @ moonmna.ie

This lovely 2023 diary is a simple self-care tool that shares wisdom within its pages and is filled with inspiring quotes, crafts, recipes, moon phases, facts and lore as well as a practical planner.

Revive Active Wellbeing Starter Kit, €49.95 @ ie.reviveactive.com

The perfect introduction for someone who says they want to start taking supplements. This set includes the popular Revive Active, Mastermind and Beauty Complex 7 Day boxes.

Primark Menopause Black Nightdress, €14 @ Penneys

This range of nightwear and base layers is designed to relieve hot flushes and sweating and will be a welcome gift for many women going through menopause.

The Gear Bag Mini Gift Set, €48 @ thesoftcottonshop.com

Any gym-goer would love this. The set includes a lightweight and absorbent towel, a shampoo bar and natural deodorant for some post-workout freshness.

The Head Plan Kids Journal, €22 @ theheadplan.com

Kickstart a lifelong journaling journey with this lovely gift for children that will introduce them to mindfulness and gratitude, with the bonus of reduced screentime.

Gym Goddess sports bra, €14.50 @ michaelmurphysports.ie

Created by bodybuilder Phoebe McVey, the Gaia 2.0 collection features bold colours and is made from a new thicker material that is super soft and seamless and includes this turquoise sports bra with removable padding.

Men’s Advantage Long Sleeve Tee in Black, €45 @ Gym+Coffee

You can’t go wrong with a lightweight tee.

It’s perfect for going to the gym or enjoying a crisp winter walk — those long sleeves will come in handy in the great outdoors.

