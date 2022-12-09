Top 10 gifts for the health nut in your life, from €10 to €50

From activewear to mindfulness tools, here are some great gift suggestions for the health and wellness fan on your Christmas list
Top 10 gifts for the health nut in your life, from €10 to €50

Find the perfect present with this Christmas gift guide.

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Bodhi Blends Mellow Mist Room Spray, €17 @ reuzi.ie

A combination of pure organic essential oils and hydrating witch hazel, this all-natural mist will help prepare body and mind to unwind.

Bodhi Blends Mellow Mist Room Spray, €17 @ reuzi.ie
Bodhi Blends Mellow Mist Room Spray, €17 @ reuzi.ie

Tóg go Bog é gift box, €24.95 @ yourhospitalbag.ie

Perfect for a new mother, this pampering gift includes a soak and bath salt to help detox, cleanse pores, relax muscles and promote better skin hydration, plus a jasmine-scented mask to aid sleep.

Tóg go Bog é gift box, €24.95 @ yourhospitalbag.ie
Tóg go Bog é gift box, €24.95 @ yourhospitalbag.ie

Naeo Ultrasonic Sleep Diffuser with Remote Control, €40 @ Boots

Create a soothing bedtime atmosphere with this set: just add a few drops of the 100% natural essential oil for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Naeo Ultrasonic Sleep Diffuser with Remote Control, €40 @ Boots
Naeo Ultrasonic Sleep Diffuser with Remote Control, €40 @ Boots

Moon Mná Diary-Journal, €20 @ moonmna.ie

This lovely 2023 diary is a simple self-care tool that shares wisdom within its pages and is filled with inspiring quotes, crafts, recipes, moon phases, facts and lore as well as a practical planner.

Moon Mná Diary-Journal, €20 @ moonmna.ie
Moon Mná Diary-Journal, €20 @ moonmna.ie

Revive Active Wellbeing Starter Kit, €49.95 @ ie.reviveactive.com

The perfect introduction for someone who says they want to start taking supplements. This set includes the popular Revive Active, Mastermind and Beauty Complex 7 Day boxes.

Revive Active Wellbeing Starter Kit, €49.95 @ ie.reviveactive.com
Revive Active Wellbeing Starter Kit, €49.95 @ ie.reviveactive.com

Primark Menopause Black Nightdress, €14 @ Penneys

This range of nightwear and base layers is designed to relieve hot flushes and sweating and will be a welcome gift for many women going through menopause.

Primark Menopause Black Nightdress, €14 @ Penneys
Primark Menopause Black Nightdress, €14 @ Penneys

The Gear Bag Mini Gift Set, €48 @ thesoftcottonshop.com

Any gym-goer would love this. The set includes a lightweight and absorbent towel, a shampoo bar and natural deodorant for some post-workout freshness.

The Gear Bag Mini Gift Set, €48 @ thesoftcottonshop.com
The Gear Bag Mini Gift Set, €48 @ thesoftcottonshop.com

The Head Plan Kids Journal, €22 @ theheadplan.com

Kickstart a lifelong journaling journey with this lovely gift for children that will introduce them to mindfulness and gratitude, with the bonus of reduced screentime.

The Head Plan Kids Journal, €22 @ theheadplan.com
The Head Plan Kids Journal, €22 @ theheadplan.com

Gym Goddess sports bra, €14.50 @ michaelmurphysports.ie

Created by bodybuilder Phoebe McVey, the Gaia 2.0 collection features bold colours and is made from a new thicker material that is super soft and seamless and includes this turquoise sports bra with removable padding.

Gym Goddess sports bra, €14.50 @ michaelmurphysports.ie
Gym Goddess sports bra, €14.50 @ michaelmurphysports.ie

Men’s Advantage Long Sleeve Tee in Black, €45 @ Gym+Coffee

You can’t go wrong with a lightweight tee.

It’s perfect for going to the gym or enjoying a crisp winter walk — those long sleeves will come in handy in the great outdoors.

Men's Advantage Long Sleeve Tee in Black, €45 @ Gym+Coffee
Men's Advantage Long Sleeve Tee in Black, €45 @ Gym+Coffee

gift guideChristmasHealthWellbeing
