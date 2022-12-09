Working Life: It's heartbreaking to see patients who’ve gone untreated for decades 

I get the kids up and out of their PJs before leaving for the train commute from Portarlington to Dublin. It takes a good hour, so I use the time to catch up with various North American research groups who are researching von Willebrand’s disorder (VWB) and with the World Federation of Haemophilia, which is dedicated to improving the lives of people with haemophilia and other genetic bleeding disorders. We are always looking for ways to improve.
- If you are experiencing repeated bleeding issues, speak to your GP and consider referral to a haematologist.
- Visit haemophilia.ie/finding-von-willebrand for more information