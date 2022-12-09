Working Life: It's heartbreaking to see patients who’ve gone untreated for decades 

6.30am

I get the kids up and out of their PJs before leaving for the train commute from Portarlington to Dublin. It takes a good hour, so I use the time to catch up with various North American research groups who are researching von Willebrand’s disorder (VWB) and with the World Federation of Haemophilia, which is dedicated to improving the lives of people with haemophilia and other genetic bleeding disorders. We are always looking for ways to improve.

8.30am

I link in with National Coagulation Centre staff where we have an amazing team, including specialist nurses and dentists, with expertise in caring for people bleeding disorders such as VWB. It’s the most common inherited bleeding disorder in Ireland, where the blood does not clot properly. It can mean heavy menstrual periods, easy bruising, excessive bleeding after an injury or dental work or surgery and frequent nose bleeds. It’s estimated to affect about 4,900 people here but is often undiagnosed and untreated. Women are disproportionately affected by VWD.

9.30am

If it’s a clinical service day, I have a team meeting ahead of a ward round to see who’s due in for review. It can be heartbreaking to see patients who’ve gone untreated for decades before taking any action. Recent research found that among 54% of respondents who reported an unusual bleeding symptom, just half said they had contacted their doctor and one in five took no action. Some women go through decades of heavy menstrual bleeding and iron deficiency before coming into us in their 30s and 40s.

10.30am

The outpatient clinic gets underway, punctuated by reviews on the day ward. If someone rings in and says they have bleeding that is difficult to manage, they can do a walk-in.

4pm

I take part in an operations meeting. There’s a real drive in the centre towards constant improvement and developing new

services.

5.30pm

Back on the train, I work on research and international

presentations. At home, I hang out with my kids, ages one, eight and 10. It’s lovely to switch into family mode for a couple of hours before they go to bed.