Dazed and contused: Tackling concussion in women head on 

Concussion is defined as a mild traumatic injury to the brain and most people are symptom-free within four weeks. However, this depends on you and those around you recognising the signs and symptoms of concussion and getting the treatment you need in time.
The range of symptoms varies from person to person and case to case, and they may develop over minutes, hours or even days. If you think you might be concussed, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association has compiled a checklist of critical symptoms.
- Are you displaying cognitive symptoms such as difficulty concentrating, difficulty remembering, fatigue or a feeling of brain fog? Are there any physical symptoms like headache and pressure in the head to neck pain, nausea, dizziness, vision problem or sensitivity to noise and light?
- Concussion can have an emotional impact. Are you feeling more irritable, nervous or more intense emotions than usual?
- Concussion can have a wide-ranging impact on sleep. Some people feel drowsy, while others have difficulty falling asleep. Some sleep more than usual, and others sleep far less.
- If you suspect someone else of sustaining a concussion, they may be unable to tell you their symptoms. You will have to rely on the signs you can see. These include poor balance and loss of coordination, slurred speech, vomiting, constant clutching of the head, a vacant facial expression or a loss of consciousness.
- If you’re in doubt, err on the side of caution and seek medical attention. Then rest for 48 hours, avoiding screens, alcohol, recreational and prescription drugs, and driving.