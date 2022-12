6.30am

I have my first cup of tea and listen to the radio as I prepare for the day. I’m particularly alert to news stories on the topic of sexual health.

8am

I join commuters on the train to Dublin, including many HSE colleagues, as we start our working day on laptops. I’m looking forward to going into the office - there’s a different energy when you’re actually with people.

10.30am

The HSE is developing a social, personal and health education (SPHE) resource for Junior Cycle. I spend time working with my colleague Caoimhe McClafferty on researching and writing content for the relationships and sexuality education section. I began my career as a post-primary teacher many years ago, so this is an area of work that I particularly enjoy.

Caoimhe updates me on the delivery of a training course -The Foundation Programme in Sexual Health Promotion - she is working on with colleagues. This is a course delivered by the HSE nationwide to enable health, education, youth work and community professionals to integrate holistic sexual health promotion into their core work.

12 noon

Monthly meeting with my manager Maeve O’Brien to discuss the progress of my year’s operational plan and the budget.

1pm

Lunch and catch-up. Hearing about all the great work going on in the wider SHCPP team and across Health & Wellbeing.

2pm

Planning meeting for the launch of new additions to our ‘Making the Big talk many small talks’ suite of resources for parents. The campaign aim is to normalise conversations about healthy relationships and sexuality development across all aspects of young people’s lives, but particularly in the home.

Our research summary on the value of such conversations confirms that a warm, loving home environment where sensitive issues can be talked about helps young people develop a positive sense of themselves and to make healthy relationship and sexual health choices as they mature.

6pm

Weekly practice session in Carlow with our HSE choir. I may be tired, but I’ll be totally buzzing by the time I leave.

