Natural health: What can I do about my bad breath?  

I've been invited to a couple of Christmas parties, and I'm worried about my bad breath. I'm careful about dental hygiene and visit my dentist regularly. Also, I don't smoke and only drink socially. What would you suggest?

Since you are already taking great care with your dental hygiene, your breath issues are more likely to lie in your gut than your mouth. Chronic sinus issues or repeated sinus infections can also trigger bad breath.

When halitosis is related to gut health, it is crucial to ensure your bowels are functioning smoothly and regularly. If you have constipation issues, this is the first place to start. Eating plenty of whole foods, fresh fruit and vegetables, soluble fibre, and ensuring that you are well hydrated are all great ways to keep your bowels moving.

Psyllium husks, slippery elm, and magnesium supplementation are all natural remedies for bowel regulation. Herbal remedies to help with digestion and bad breath issues include peppermint or spearmint tea (either dried or fresh leaves), fennel seeds (chewed or made into a tea), fresh parsley leaf, and spirulina.

Spirulina can also be used as a quick-fix remedy – stir half a teaspoon of it into a glass of apple juice or water, swish and swallow. Spirulina and parsley are rich in chlorophyll, a natural detoxifier of odours from poor digestion and freshens the breath. A powdered greens blend stirred into water will also work well.

There is a possibility you are experiencing potential food intolerances or sensitivities. If you have symptoms such as gas, bloating, brain fog, nausea, and cramping after eating certain foods or food groups, this may indicate you are reacting to certain foods.

Dairy products can cause abnormal fermentation in some people, and other common offenders include refined carbohydrates, sugars, and yeast-based products. It is worth investing in good-quality probiotics and digestive enzyme supplements to support and optimise your digestive health.

Probiotic brands to consider include Alflorex, Garden of Life, Bio-Kult, Solgar, OMX, and Biocare. I recommend Udo’s Choice Ultimate Digestive Enzyme Blend as it is a comprehensive and balanced combination to help the digestion of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, soluble fibre, starch, milk sugar, and complex sugars. Take the probiotics on an empty stomach 30 minutes before each meal, and the digestive enzymes after your meals, for best results.

Diabetes and liver problems can result in halitosis. While these are unlikely causes in your case, it is always wise to rule out an underlying disease, particularly if you have other concerning symptoms.

My lower legs tend to get very itchy at night, sometimes making it difficult to sleep. Is there a remedy I could take?

When there is no apparent cause for itchy skin, it is important first to consider products such as soap, shower gels, lotions and even the laundry detergent you use. Natural formulations, products without perfumes and fragrances, and items developed specifically for sensitive skin are all good options.

It would be best if you also chose a basic moisturiser - the more ingredients, the more likely it is to cause skin irritation. Even natural ingredients such as vitamin E oil and lanolin can cause allergic reactions in some individuals. A calendula lotion or salve is ideal for soothing your skin and preventing your legs from itching.

Along with calendula, pure aloe vera gel applied topically can help to calm the skin and reduce inflammation or itching. Vitamin C and zinc taken internally can help when it comes to skin issues – these are indicated in skin health - and the B vitamins are crucial for skin, nerve, and stress-related problems.

Getting to the root cause of the itching is essential, although I understand that you will want relief from the itching in the short term. Possible causes include nutrient deficiencies, circulation issues, fungal infections, or autoimmune disorders.