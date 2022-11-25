Natural health: How can I remove liver spots from my hands?  

I’m in my early 50s and have started to get liver spots on the back of my hands. Is there anything I can use to remove or lighten them?

The term ‘liver spots’ is a misnomer since these flat brown or black patches of discolouration that form on our skin as we age have nothing to do with liver health. They are generally a result of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays over time, which is why they appear as we age.

Some topical solutions can help lighten the skin, but age spots can not typically be reversed. Prevention through the use of a mineral-based sunscreen will help to minimise existing spots and the development of new ones.

Bearberry, or Uva ursi, is the most promising of the natural topical treatments for hyperpigmentation – where the overproduction of melanin results in darkened patches of skin. This natural remedy can also help with a condition known as melasma or chloasma, typically associated with hormonal changes in women.

Look for a skincare serum or lotion containing alpha-arbutin, the key constituent in bearberry extract, which will help brighten and lighten dark patches. Other essential ingredients to look out for include vitamin B3 (or niacinamide), lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), and white mulberry extract.

You can also supplement with a high-quality antioxidant formulation containing resveratrol since the presence of free radicals triggers the overproduction of melanin in the cells.

Other good nutrients to help treat age-related skin issues include vitamins A, C, and E, zinc, and coenzyme Q-10.

What essential oils would you recommend for tiredness? By the end of almost every week, I find it difficult to get through my day’s work due to exhaustion.

Several essential oils can help uplift and energise the body and mind. It is also important to consider your preference for certain scents – no matter what the properties of a specific oil are, if you do not like the smell, you are less likely to use or respond favourably to it.

Lemon essential oil is excellent for concentration and has a general tonic effect. Many citrus oils – such as sweet orange, lime, tangerine, mandarin, pink grapefruit, and white grapefruit - have an uplifting effect.

Peppermint and spearmint oils are often chosen for their ability to help combat fatigue and improve energy levels. Eucalyptus oil can help to stimulate brain function, and basil is well-known to help with focus and clarity of the mind. It can be particularly useful in aiding study, concentration, and memory.

Any oils you choose should be 100% pure therapeutic grade, not fragrant oils. Three to five drops should be plenty if you use them in a diffuser. If you want to use the oils topically, dilute them in a base oil before you apply them to your skin. The recommended dilution is 2% - which works out at around four drops per 10ml of base oil.

Suitable base oils include almond, jojoba, fractionated coconut, grapeseed, or even sunflower oil. You can combine the base oil with essential oils in a bottle or use a roller bottle to apply them to your pulse points (see www.bomar.ie),

Box breathing is a simple technique that can help to reduce stress and re-energise your body and mind.

Practise this technique while sitting at your desk - it only takes a few minutes:

Breathe in through your nostrils to the count of four, filling your lungs and expanding your chest

Hold this breath to the count of four

Exhale through your mouth to the count of four

Hold for the count of four without breathing in or out

Repeat

You can use this technique anytime when you feel stressed or run down. Practising box breathing on a routine basis can also help to prevent fatigue and maintain energy balance

Do you have a question for Megan Sheppard? Email it to feelgood@examiner.ie.NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.