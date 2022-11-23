Bressie: The word I dislike the most in the mental health work I do is 'resilience'

In the first few moments of my call with Niall Breslin, we've hit common ground. Because, as it turns out, he hates one particular word that gets thrown around a lot in the mental health space as much as I do.

"The word I dislike the most in the work I do is 'resilience'.

"You shouldn't be 'resilient' to what's going on in the world right now. You should be overwhelmed. That's normal."

Niall Breslin, better known by his alias Bressie, is a musician, a podcaster, an author and a former Westmeath GAA footballer and Leinster rugby player.

But, chances are, you probably associate the Mullingar man more with the term "mental health" these days.

The Blizzards frontman, who was this week awarded a Mutatio Factorem award from University College Cork's Law Society for his contribution to mental health advocacy, began speaking about his own mental health issues in the public arena almost a decade ago, and has since become somewhat of the 'go-to' man for the media and other organisations to turn to whenever the topic is in the headlines.

Right now, the topic of burnout and overwhelm is high on the agenda, as many of us are struggling to cope in a world that seems to be enduring crisis after crisis,

"I believe it's a tough place for our minds to be at the moment," he says.

"When we use words like 'resilience', you're telling people that they need to be stronger, you're normalising [the state we're in].

"What I say to people is that it doesn't feel good to be overwhelmed by what's going on in the world, but, it's totally normal. That's a healthy human response to what we're all going through."

Unsurprisingly, Bressie, who holds a Masters Degree in Mindfulness Based Interventions from University College Dublin, recommends mindfulness as a way of coping with these emotions.

"I teach people to sit with it all - the good, the bad, the ugly."

"And with meditation, the most powerful form of meditation for me, even as a teacher, is informal stuff. It's the long walk, it's the getting away from the world, going where nothing is expected from you, where you can just be present.

"You don't always have to sit in the lotus position burning incense to be present."

Niall Breslin and a young reader with one of his books

What shape are you currently in?

Physically and mentally, I am at ease with the shape I am in, but I go through phases of motivation. I call it the apathy trap. My advice to people when they’re in that slump is to just go out and be in the world, get off social media where people are telling you how to be more successful all the time. Sit with your triggers and try to figure out what got you to this spot. For me, it’s usually exhaustion, it’s a warning shot that something needs to change in my life.

Do you have a morning routine?

I like to spend the first hour and a half of my day just doing everything slowly... it takes me a while to get into the world. I find giving myself that space [in the morning] really comforting.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I don't overthink food, and I tend to totally avoid processed foods because it just makes me feel rotten, I can't digest it. But other than that, I eat what I want.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Sitting on my arse doing nothing, not having to fill my time with something.

On social media, there is always some guy telling you how to be richer or better. But I really think sitting down and doing nothing is something people need to do. The world is not going to slow down for you. And it's not about being lazy. We often frame it as, 'you're lucky, you're obviously not busy enough' because that's how we've been conditioned... but the most successful people I've worked with get to a point where they realise, 'I can't keep doing this'. You won't hear that on a podcast or on Instagram... but you have to give your mind and a body rest. I learned that the hard way.

Who is your sporting hero?

Rory McElroy. The skill of professional golfers... it's just on another planet. And, I think what's stood out to me with Rory McElroy is there have been a few times in his career where he's really stood up for his values, and in sports, that can be really rare.

What is your favourite smell?

Coffee.

What traits do you least like in other people?

Selfishness.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

I am very impatient. Sometimes, I can't see the world outside of my own point of view, my own ego.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

My home. I love the midlands. I love Westmeath.