Seasonal Affective Disorder: How to cope with SAD or 'winter depression'

Feeling out of sorts? A little sad, or just not quite yourself?

As the cool autumn and crisp winter set in, many of us feel a shift occur in our wellbeing as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) creeps in with the change in seasons.

Most notable in the winter, SAD develops with symptoms such as persistent low mood, difficulty getting up in the morning, lethargy, feelings of despair, guilt and worthlessness, difficulty concentrating, loss of interest in normal everyday activities, and craving more starchy foods.

“SAD is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern,” says Dr Ahmeda Ali, a GP with Webdoctor.ie, Irelands leading online video consultation GP service.

“It is sometimes known as ‘winter depression’ because the symptoms are usually more apparent and severe during the winter.”

SAD is a condition we should all watch out for in ourselves and our friends.

The symptoms, which can affect a person’s day to day life, with everyday functioning and tasks becoming more challenging, become more noticeable and significant as the hours of daylight become shorter.

“Unfortunately, the exact cause of SAD is not fully understood yet,” says Dr Ali, “but it is often linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days.

"The main theory is that a lack of sunlight might stop a part of the brain, called the hypothalamus, from working properly, which may affect the production of melatonin, a hormone that makes you feel sleepy.

Dr Ahmeda Ali

"In people with SAD, the body may produce it in higher-than-normal levels. It also affects the production of serotonin which affects your mood, appetite, and sleep.

"A lack of sunlight may lead to lower serotonin levels, which is linked to feelings of depression. SAD also affects the internal body clock, the circadian rhythm, which uses sunlight to time various important functions, such as when you wake up, so lower light levels during the winter may disrupt your body clock and lead to symptoms of SAD.”

If you are struggling to cope, Dr Ali suggests paying a visit to your GP.

“We carry out an assessment to check your mental health. We may ask you about your mood, lifestyle, eating habits, and sleeping patterns, plus any seasonal changes in your thoughts and behaviour.”

“SAD is often overlooked or dismissed as simply a low mood or winter fatigue,” says Orlagh Reid, an IACP accredited Psychotherapist based in Co. Kildare and online at www.orlaghreid.com.

“However, it is a form of depression with mild to severe symptoms that require management.”

Reid has experienced and managed SAD since her early twenties and has learnt throughout that time, that it is not just one thing that will help you cope each year.

“There is no magic cure,” she says.

Orlagh Reid has experienced and managed SAD since her early twenties

“For me, it's many mindful daily self-care rituals, getting outdoors for walks and sea swims, morning light therapy, ongoing counselling, embracing the weather, lots of down time and my secret weapon - a good pair of polarized sunglasses which make grey days appear and feel brighter.”

Rather than suffering through seasonal affective disorder each year, Reid suggests embracing the condition as an aspect of nature and our environment which will help create a mindset of being flexible and responsive to the condition.

She says that adapting preventative, pro-active, and responsive approaches to managing the condition will have positive results and improve your well-being.

Reid also recommends being aware that proactive measures for managing annual SAD will be unique to you, your circumstances, and your work and home environment.

“Managing SAD can be challenging, particularly when energy and motivation is low as it progresses through the winter which is why right now is the time to develop good self-care routines and plans.

"Become your own SAD self-care expert and work out what helps you manage the condition in the most effective way for your lifestyle. Listen to what your body needs and learn to be responsive to your needs each day by embracing a nature-nurture approach.”

There is a range of treatments available for SAD and together with your GP or psychotherapist, a suitable programme can be put in place to help you navigate the seasons.

TREATMENTS FOR SAD

Self-help and lifestyle measures

“Managing SAD, like many health conditions, will require adjustments to lifestyle routines during the winter months,” says Reid, “which will have a positive impact on physical and mental health. Routine, exercise, fresh air, nature, and sunlight. Don't let the weather hold you back, wrap up well and get out into the daylight for a brisk walk as often as possible.”

Natural sunlight

“Aim to get as much natural daylight as possible, especially at midday and on bright days,” says Dr Ali.

“If possible, go for a walk outside every day for 1-2 hours during the daytime, as this may well improve symptoms.

"If you work indoors with artificial lighting, try to go out at lunchtime, even if it’s raining. Perhaps go for a walk or eat lunch on a park bench if one is available.”

Eat and drink well

“Nutrition plays a crucial role in mood regulation and well-being” says Reid.

“Talk to a nutritionist or your local health food store for advice regarding vitamins, minerals, and tonics that will be beneficial for reducing SAD symptoms.”

Talk to your family and friends

Talking to others will ensure those close to you will understand how SAD is affecting you and they can be more supportive of you as result.

Light therapy

“A special lamp called a light box can be used to simulate exposure to sunlight,” says Dr Ali.

“Many people find that bright light therapy helps to improve their symptoms of SAD.”

Talking therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) / counselling sessions or antidepressant medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI’s)

“There is some evidence to suggest that a course of CBT or antidepressants taken before the winter arrives can prevent some cases of SAD,” says Dr Ali.

“Further research is needed to confirm the place of these preventative treatments.”

“If you are supporting a friend or relative who is experiencing SAD it can be hard to know what you can do to help,” says Dr Ali.

“Remind them that SAD is a recognised condition and that they deserve help and support. Let them know you are there for them.

"Lots of people can find it hard to open up about how they’re feeling. One of the most important things you can do is let them know that you care and that it’s ok to talk about what they’re experiencing.”

SAD can be a unique experience, affecting people in varying ways. As such, it is important to ask your friend what will help them specifically.

“They may just want your emotional support or there may be specific practical things you could do that could help them cope,” says Dr Ali.

“If you have some idea when their symptoms are likely to start, you may want to plan things in advance that might help.

"For example, you could schedule time to offer practical support, plan activities to help them relax, and make sure there will be people around to offer support.”

“We love talking about the weather in Ireland,” says Reid, “but let's now also ask loved ones how we are coping with the weather, especially the vulnerable, new mothers and elderly who may need more support through winter.

"Seasons come and go, and so do all the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.”