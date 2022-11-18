Natural health: How can I get my energy back following a stomach bug? 

Liquorice root is one of my favourite herbal remedies to support recovery and boost energy levels after an illness. It makes a delicious tea and develops a sweet flavour as it brews. Use a generous teaspoon per cup of boiling water and steep for as long as you like — you can also rebrew the root two to three times.
Salt-water rinsing is ideal and I’m glad to hear it is providing relief. Slippery elm (as mentioned in the previous question) is soothing for sore throats, boils and abscesses or as an external drawing poultice.