Working Life: Most patients know there is no need for antibiotics to treat viral infections

Dr Paul Ryan, HSE GP adviser, GP, and pharmacist in Mayfield, Cork

7am

My alarm goes off and the next 45 minutes are consumed by the hurly-burly of breakfasts and trying to get everyone out the door in time for school/work.

Lunches are usually packed from the night before. I am lucky that my work commute takes just 10 minutes.

7.45am

I arrive at Mayfield Family Practice and start reading over letters and checking the results of patients’ bloods that I had ordered.

9am

I see my first patient of the morning. At this time of year, we see lots of viral infections, especially in children. Most patients know there is no need for antibiotics to treat viral infections, and one of my roles is to reassure patients that there is nothing being missed.

11am

I generally get to grab a quick coffee during clinic. I check in with my colleagues about any issues or concerns they have about

patients.

12pm

I close out the morning by reviewing patients that need to be seen urgently and I catch up on prescriptions.

1pm

I generally go to the gym and grab a sandwich on the way to the office where I focus on my HSE advisory role. I think it’s really important that busy GPs take some time to ensure they maintain a healthy life, running or the gym gives me time to reflect.

2.30pm

Emails and diary check to see what I have planned for the afternoon. My quarterly antibiotic prescribing report from the Primary Care Reimbursement Service and the Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control team arrives. It shows how our practice is prescribing antibiotics, whether we use ‘green’ antibiotics which are recommended and targeted or ‘red’ antibiotics that are not recommended. Good to see our practice is above the national average for green prescribing.

3.30pm

A planning meeting with colleagues on the Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control team for European Antibiotic Awareness Day. The focus is on antimicrobial resistance which is one of the biggest issues facing us today.

6.20pm

Home to enjoy dinner with my family and to wind down and relax.

Today, November 18, is European Antibiotics Awareness Day, where the focus is on encouraging everyone to use antibiotics in a safe way and only when prescribed.

To find out more visit: HSE-Antibiotic-prescribing