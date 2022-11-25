Stefan Okunbor: I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old

Kerry footballer Stefan Okunbor is currently in Africa for the Plant For The Planet Games launch, which aims to highlight the impact of climate change and raise sufficient funds to plant one million trees across the continent. Ahead of the big trip to Kenya, the GAA star says he is thrilled to be a part of the games.
“It’s a huge opportunity. I’ve never really been a part of something like this before, being able to be an ambassador for such a huge, important cause,” he says.
As well as juggling football and initiatives such as this, Okunbor is also in his final year of biomedical engineering at the University of Limerick so it's safe to say he is kept busy — but he wouldn't have it any other way.
“I’m very busy but, look, it’s not a bad place to be. Life is very, very good for me at the moment.”
The 24-year-old is one of the Irish sports stars taking part in the first-ever inter-county game played in Kenya as he, along with 49 other inter-county Gaelic Games players, supports Plant For The Planet Games.
- Donations in support of the Warrior for Humanity, Plant the Planet Games can be made at www.idonate.ie/event/planttheplanet
I had surgery and I’m getting back from that. Progression is really, really good. In terms of mental health, I’m very happy - I have a great circle of friends and family around me.
My morning routine is: wake up, have coffee — try to get the morning fog out of my brain — have porridge, fresh fruit, and then brush my teeth, shower, and get ready for college or study.
I don’t get many takeaways — or any takeaways really.
Midday naps. I’m in a position where I’m able to do it because I’m in college and I never feel great after it, but that’s definitely my guiltiest pleasure.
I’m an overthinker so I guess what keeps me awake at night is I think about the future a lot; where my next trip abroad is going to be, where I’m going to be in the next couple of months, how’s x, y, z going to plan out.
I turn on the radiator in my room, light a candle, take a shower, come back and just zone out from college. I text my mates, ring someone, go on Instagram or just fall into a Google rabbit hole. [I would do that] most evenings, for about an hour.
Kobe Bryant’s mindset is unmatched. And I adore Mike Tyson’s philosophical view on life. I think he’s been through it all, ups and downs, and he’s fascinating to listen to.
Mam makes a really, really nice dish. It’s prawn fried rice. So, coming home… and the house being filled with that smell, it really makes me happy.
I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old. It was the first week of secondary school [and] mam was in an accident. It wasn’t big, but I thought it was big and I haven’t cried since. I probably should speak to someone about that.
The positive spin I’m putting on it is I haven’t had anything to cry about.
I’ve dealt with a couple of dietitians over the last couple of years and breakfast is a big one. I used to have what I thought was a healthy fry: avocado and toast, eggs, and mushrooms but come 12 o'clock, I was hitting a wall, so focusing on breakfast was the best bit of advice for me. I always have porridge and fresh fruit and chia seeds, and it’s just changed how I feel throughout the day.
Lads who don’t know etiquette when it comes to doing rounds in a pub.
There’s a handful of mates that are just spontaneous and random things happen in their lives so a quick update from them always puts a smile on my face.
Kobe Bryant, Mike Tyson and Barack Obama.
Yes. I’m far more conscious of energy usage.
How big would you dream if you knew you couldn’t fail?
Bacalar in Mexico. It’s on a huge lake and the water it's as warm as bathwater.