Stefan Okunbor: I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old

Kerry footballer Stefan Okunbor is currently in Africa for the Plant For The Planet Games launch, which aims to highlight the impact of climate change and raise sufficient funds to plant one million trees across the continent. Ahead of the big trip to Kenya, the GAA star says he is thrilled to be a part of the games.

“It’s a huge opportunity. I’ve never really been a part of something like this before, being able to be an ambassador for such a huge, important cause,” he says.

As well as juggling football and initiatives such as this, Okunbor is also in his final year of biomedical engineering at the University of Limerick so it's safe to say he is kept busy — but he wouldn't have it any other way.

“I’m very busy but, look, it’s not a bad place to be. Life is very, very good for me at the moment.”

The 24-year-old is one of the Irish sports stars taking part in the first-ever inter-county game played in Kenya as he, along with 49 other inter-county Gaelic Games players, supports Plant For The Planet Games.

Donations in support of the Warrior for Humanity, Plant the Planet Games can be made at www.idonate.ie/event/planttheplanet

What shape are you currently in?

I had surgery and I’m getting back from that. Progression is really, really good. In terms of mental health, I’m very happy - I have a great circle of friends and family around me.

Do you have a morning routine?

My morning routine is: wake up, have coffee — try to get the morning fog out of my brain — have porridge, fresh fruit, and then brush my teeth, shower, and get ready for college or study.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I don’t get many takeaways — or any takeaways really.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Midday naps. I’m in a position where I’m able to do it because I’m in college and I never feel great after it, but that’s definitely my guiltiest pleasure.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’m an overthinker so I guess what keeps me awake at night is I think about the future a lot; where my next trip abroad is going to be, where I’m going to be in the next couple of months, how’s x, y, z going to plan out.

How do you relax?

I turn on the radiator in my room, light a candle, take a shower, come back and just zone out from college. I text my mates, ring someone, go on Instagram or just fall into a Google rabbit hole. [I would do that] most evenings, for about an hour.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Kobe Bryant’s mindset is unmatched. And I adore Mike Tyson’s philosophical view on life. I think he’s been through it all, ups and downs, and he’s fascinating to listen to.

What is your favourite smell?

Mam makes a really, really nice dish. It’s prawn fried rice. So, coming home… and the house being filled with that smell, it really makes me happy.

When was the last time you cried?

I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old. It was the first week of secondary school [and] mam was in an accident. It wasn’t big, but I thought it was big and I haven’t cried since. I probably should speak to someone about that.

The positive spin I’m putting on it is I haven’t had anything to cry about.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

I’ve dealt with a couple of dietitians over the last couple of years and breakfast is a big one. I used to have what I thought was a healthy fry: avocado and toast, eggs, and mushrooms but come 12 o'clock, I was hitting a wall, so focusing on breakfast was the best bit of advice for me. I always have porridge and fresh fruit and chia seeds, and it’s just changed how I feel throughout the day.

What traits do you least like in others?

Lads who don’t know etiquette when it comes to doing rounds in a pub.

What would cheer your day up?

There’s a handful of mates that are just spontaneous and random things happen in their lives so a quick update from them always puts a smile on my face.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Kobe Bryant, Mike Tyson and Barack Obama.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

Yes. I’m far more conscious of energy usage.

What quote inspires you most and why?

How big would you dream if you knew you couldn’t fail?

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Bacalar in Mexico. It’s on a huge lake and the water it's as warm as bathwater.