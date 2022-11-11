New ways to battle cancer: The technology helping medical science make breakthroughs

Professor Luke O’Neill became everybody’s favourite scientist during Covid-19. His was a solid, reassuring voice in an uncertain world. “I knew there was a huge level of fear, especially in the over-60s. I felt if I can give them a bit of hope that we are going to get out of this.”

His hope, which steadied us through the pandemic, is something he also feels about cancer treatment. Cancer is the second biggest killer, after heart disease, and half of us are at risk of being diagnosed with it.

“It’s always risky to say one is confident about a cure on the horizon for cancer, But there’s no doubt we’re getting closer and there’s huge optimism that we will crack cancer through the immune system,” says Prof O’Neill who is based in Trinity College Dublin.

Getting the immune system to target cancer is an old idea. Prof O’Neill has written about how, over 100 years ago, surgeon and researcher William Coley showed that stimulating the immune system with bacterial products could, in some cases treat cancer, except it proved too toxic.

Today, drugs called checkpoint inhibitors a big hope in the fight against cancer. Checkpoint inhibitors stop cancer cells pushing a stop button on the immune system. This turns the immune system back on, and T cells (one main type of immune cell) find and attack the cancer cells.

With a recent study reporting that checkpoint inhibition cured 18 people with colorectal cancer, Prof O’Neill says it has also been successful in lung cancer patients. “Twenty per cent of lung cancer patients are being cured by this checkpoint blockade. We’d love it to be 100%, but we’re going in the right direction.”

Another immunotherapy weapon in the cancer-fighting arsenal, which Prof O’Neill says “sounds like science fiction”, is CAR-T. This involves white blood cells (T cells) being taken from the patient, processed, and made to express an antibody for the cancer cell, before being put back into the patient. “The T cells hunt down the cancerous cells,” he says.

Last December, it was reported that CAR-T had been delivered for the first time in Ireland. Prof O’Neill says that the big success of CAR-T is with a type of leukaemia. “It has been less successful against solid tumours, but they’re working very hard to make CAR-T work against solid tumours. And they will get there,” he says.

Another bright hope lies in the mRNA vaccine used against Covid-19. The co-founders of BioNTech — a German company that partnered with Pfizer to manufacture the revolutionary vaccine — recently described how the technology at the core of BioNTech’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine could be repurposed to prime the immune system to attack cancer cells instead of invading coronaviruses.

“BioNTech have announced they’ve as many as 10 trials using the same mRNA vaccine approach in relation to cancer. There has always been a dream to develop a vaccine against cancer. There’ve been many attempts, but all failed,” says Prof O’Neill.

“Now, hopes have never been higher that we may well treat cancer through a vaccine and the mRNA is showing the best promise. Who’d have thought it would take a pandemic to drive interest in cancer? And yet that’s what it took. We call it the ‘Covid dividend’.”

Immune system

Rather than envisaging a global immunisation programme for cancer, Prof O’Neill sees an anti-cancer vaccine technology being deployed after a patient has presented with cancer.

“It will be [for] people who have developed cancer. The cancer has begun and you want to wake up the immune system, soup it up to find the cancer, so it will be more like a treatment.”

Cervical cancer is preventable by vaccine, because it is caused by a virus. “Very few cancers in humans are caused by a virus. Cervical is the main one and the vaccine’s working fantastically.”

The mRNA trials involve patients with pancreatic, colorectal, and head and neck cancers, because these are very serious cancers. “You go for the ones where there is big need. If it can be proven to work in these, it can be extended to others.”

BioNTech has said vaccines to target cancer could be available before the end of the decade. That we could be looking at beating these types of cancer by then would be “tremendous”, says Prof O’Neill.

So what about the old-guard treatments, chemotherapy and radiotherapy? There have been advances. “The cancer vista has changed anyway; the more old-fashioned approach got better,” says Prof O’Neill. “Breast and prostate cancers are good examples, where they came up with more chemo drugs that are more effective. HER2-positive is a subtype of breast cancer that we can target with a drug, for example.”

Aside from treating cancer, the other big goal is to diagnose the disease quickly.

“The sooner you spot cancer, the more likely you’ll cure it. Once it gets a foothold, it can be hard to stop,” says Prof O’Neill.

And here there are exciting developments too. In September, US-based healthcare company GRAIL — which pioneers new technologies for early cancer detection — announced final results from its PATHFINDER study (/exa.mn/Early-Detection). This investigated performance of a multi-cancer early detection test, a simple blood test designed to detect more than 50 cancers, as well as their location in the body, before symptoms are present.

Prof. Luke O'Neill in his office in Trinity College Dublin. Photograph Moya Nolan

The study found cancer in about one per cent of participants, including types for which there’s no established screening method. About half of the new cancers detected were stage I or II.

The test hasn’t been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, Deb Schrag, of the Department of Medicine at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said the study provided a glimpse of what the future may hold: “The opportunity for screening using blood tests to detect various types of cancers at their earliest and most treatable stages.”

Also in the US, the president, Joe Biden, is reigniting the Cancer Moonshot, with its mission of accelerating the rate of progress against cancer. He has set a new national goal: To cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

It’s just one more sign of the optimism around cancer treatment.

Prof O’Neill, who’s helping to organise a major immunotherapy cancer conference in the US next year, is getting a palpable sense of this surge in optimism.

“We had a Zoom call about a month ago,” Prof O’Neill says. “The older people on the call were saying they’d been going to these meetings for 30 years with no success. But they’re saying now, for the last 10 years, year on year, we’ve been having more successes.”

The problem of inflammation

The day after I spoke with Prof O’Neill, the world-renowned immunologist talked at the Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases about his latest research. The research, carried out at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, has yielded a couple of exciting breakthroughs.

“Whenever you make a discovery, you go on the road. It’s like touring with your album, like having a new album out,” says the man whose band, The Metabollix, is on a mission to prove rock, pop, and funk are the best medicine.

The research is partly about Covid-19 and about interferons, an important part of the immune system that kills viruses. “We’ve found a new way to regulate interferons, which might open up new vistas around coming up with new therapies for Covid-19. We’re talking in about three years’ time.”

Explaining that his “main area” is in developing therapeutics for infection and for inflammatory disease, he cites examples of these diseases: Lupus and Parkinson’s. “With these diseases, you get an inflammatory reaction. In Parkinson’s, the brain gets inflamed. Lupus can attack various parts of the body and you [also] get inflammation.

“My main work is in limiting inflammation. Covid inflames the lungs, so we were able to transfer into that because of the interest in inflammation.”

So what does Ireland’s favourite scientist do to relax? “Somebody else might go for a run,” Prof O’Neill says. “I write a thousand words. I find writing very relaxing.”

His diaries during Covid-19 culminated in his book, Keep Calm and Trust the Science, about ‘an extraordinary year in the life of an immunologist’, came out of his pandemic realisation that we were living in an historical time. “I wanted to give people an insight into what the life of a scientist is, to talk about a lab in action.”

Pointing out that his job is to “share knowledge”, he says it felt strange to be so much in the public eye. “Us scientists don’t expect to be recognised in the street, but it was 100% positive – people would come up and ask questions. Now, when I go out, two or three people come up, looking for selfies, especially in the pub – I’m always happy to say yes.”

His latest book, What Makes Us Human, A Scientist’s Guide to our Amazing Existence, is aimed at teens. “The purpose of the book is to say how great science is – and to say ‘come and join us on this adventure’. Because we need science more than ever to crack problems. Science really helped with Covid, but there are so many things we need great scientists to help us with, such as climate change.”

And these problems of course include cancer. With all of the different approaches currently being developed and refined, he says: “It’s like shooting at goals. One has to go in.”

As our conversation winds down, Prof O’Neill is off to dinner, having accepted an invitation from students at Toulouse. And the next day he’ll spend the day talking to scientists, discussing research. “People don’t realise how sociable we scientists are,” he says.