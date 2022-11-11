Natural health: Is there a remedy for my child's constipation?

My three-year-old son suffers from constipation. His diet is good, and I encourage him to drink lots of water but it seems to make little difference. He is an anxious child, so this could be a factor. What would you suggest?

A good diet and plenty of fluids are vital when dealing with constipation. There is a link between anxiety and constipation, particularly in children, which echos your son’s experience.

Magnesium is often referred to as an anti-stress mineral because it has a calming effect. Multifunctional magnesium helps to relieve stress, support nerve health, and treat constipation.

One of the best ways to increase magnesium levels for toddlers and children is through diet. Good food sources include seeds (such as pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, and flaxseeds), leafy greens, bananas, figs, prunes, beans, legumes, squash, courgette, and broccoli, as well as rice, oats, and most grains.

Rescue Remedy is the Bach Flower combination flower essence used for times of great emotion, stress, or anxiety and is an excellent remedy for children. Flower essences are non-addictive, harmless and safe to take alongside prescribed medication. They are available from most health stores.

Kiwi is a great fruit to introduce into the diet if your son is not already eating it. The fruit contains high levels of vitamin C, which can help with bowel issues and relieve constipation due to the presence of actinidin - an enzyme that assists digestion.

Psyllium husks are a good source of soluble fibre, but the texture and flavour (or lack thereof) can be challenging at any age.

On contact with water, the husks swell and form a gelatinous mass, stimulating the transport of waste through the intestinal tract. Add a teaspoon of psyllium husks to a fruit smoothie as a simple workaround, or add them to cereals.

I find it difficult to keep warm during the winter, particularly my hands and feet. Is there a natural remedy you could recommend?

There is a wide range of herbs to help treat circulation issues, however, many are difficult to access due to changing regulations around over-the-counter medicines.

Some common kitchen spices can help. Ginger, cayenne, and garlic are all beneficial for heart health, circulatory health, and in particular, helping with blood flow to the extremities.

To make a remedy: take half a teaspoon of dried ginger (or a couple of slices of fresh ginger root), a smashed or chopped clove of garlic, and a generous pinch of cayenne and infuse in a cup of boiling water for 5-8 minutes. Gradually build up the cayenne if you find the heat is too much, and add unprocessed honey to taste.

You can also use ginger topically to help the blood flow back into your hands and feet. All you need to do is infuse ginger powder, root, or ginger essential oil with a base oil such as coconut, grapeseed, or olive oil and massage this into your feet.

Use one part herb to six parts oil and warm the oil gently to around 45°C. Leave it to cool, pour it into a jar and seal it with a lid. Steep the oil for at least a week, then strain through a muslin cloth or clean handkerchief.

The massage itself will help to improve your circulation, and ginger will bring warmth and improve the flow of blood into your hands and feet as you rub it in.

If using ginger essential oil, use it at a rate of around 3-5% essential oil (around 30 drops per 50ml of base oil).