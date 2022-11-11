Working Life: I stay in the office until the traffic dies down at Eastgate

5.45am

As an all-island body, there’s a healthy dose of travel involved. We are headquartered in Cork, so when I visit our Dublin office or travel to Northern Ireland, I have an early start. I travel to Dublin once a week and Northern Ireland every second week. We meet with stakeholders across academia, the food industry and public sector organisations, such as District Councils in NI, responsible for food safety. We often co-host training and other events.

9.30am

When I’m working in Cork, I’ve a later start and today I’m meeting with our food safety team. Their task is to promote food safety, especially in the hospitality/catering sector, which is currently experiencing real difficulty due to supply chain and staffing issues. We have a lot of resources and online advice for these businesses around food poisoning, bacteria/cleaning and so on. But one of the biggest issues is helping with advice on producing or selling food to the public to ensure those with food allergies and coeliac disease can safely consume food.

12pm

We have a meeting to discuss our new campaign, START - Tackling Treats. We’ve plenty of online advice for parents on how to go easy on treats. We are also running a media campaign on TV and radio and we have a big digital presence across social media channels.

1pm

Our office is in Eastgate Business Park in Little Island, so there are one or two places to grab a bite.

2pm

I prepare for upcoming meetings and other governance requirements. About 90% of our activity is in partnership with other stakeholders such as the HSE, local and regional organisations and their Northern Ireland equivalents, so we are constantly working on ways of getting our public health guidance out to those who need it. Our work is always informed by the latest research in food safety and nutrition and how we can empower positive, healthy behaviour change among the public. We do that by communicating with the public and other stakeholders through our marketing campaigns, training, and information services.

5pm

I head home to Douglas at 4pm and put in another hour or two on the computer or I stay put until the traffic dies down at Eastgate. For downtime, I like walking on the Marina. I’m a readaholic, too - I love current affairs and autobiographies.