Natural health: What can I take to beat SAD? 

Boswellia is a natural supplement that can be used for headaches and menstrual cramps, as the active ingredient — boswellic acid — supports the vascular system and helps to relieve inflammation and help reduce vessel constriction. The usual dosage recommendation is 450mg of Boswellia daily, taken in three doses of 150mg each. It is best to take Boswellia at the onset of pain for it to work most effectively.
