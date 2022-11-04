Working Life: Our programme aims to genetically type people with inherited retinal diseases

6.30am

With our son John’s arrival four years ago, the need for an alarm clock evaporated - he drags our duvet off the bed. My husband David and I ready ourselves for the day ahead and get John to creche. I work a hybrid model: at home in Ashbourne, Co Meath, or in our Dublin City office at Ely Place.

8.30am

I run through emails, coffee in hand, and forward any key research or clinical trial updates that arrived overnight to our communications team to post on our website and social media.

9.30am

I meet with colleagues in the research team to discuss our work plan and queries from patients looking for information on clinical trials or looking to be referred to our Target 5000 programme. The programme aims genetically type people with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). This can help determine how sight loss might affect other family members. It also means that when new treatments come out, it will be straightforward to identify which is most suitable for them.

11am

At a Health Research Charities Ireland (HRCI) meeting, we hear from a keynote speaker on patient and public involvement in research.

Ellen Moran, research manager, Fighting Blindness

1pm

Lunch/fresh air. I throw on a wash or get dinner started if I'm working from home.

2pm

The research department meets with the comms team. We’re finalising the programme for the Retina 2022 November conference. This includes our public engagement day for people with sight loss and their families. It’s a forum that gives them a chance to meet leading eye care experts to hear about the latest revolutionary treatments, learn of the range of supports people can access, and gain support from others on a similar journey

3pm

I have a Zoom call with researchers looking to identify funding for a new research project on IRDs. The organisation has invested over €20m in more than 115 research projects.

4pm

I review notes ahead of a research subcommittee meeting. The research department meets regularly with the committee to deliver updates on department activities and seek advice on strategic direction. The Fighting Blindness research subcommittee includes members living with blindness/visual impairment and experts from the pharmaceutical/medical fields.