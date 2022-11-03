Rebel Wheelers: Local businesses encouraged to roll with Cork's wheelchair sports stars

Teams of five will strive to survive the Wheelers' basketball and rugby challenges, as they Roll with the Rebel Wheelers.
Rebel Wheelers: Local businesses encouraged to roll with Cork's wheelchair sports stars

Rebel Wheelers: the city's accessible-sports athletes are laying down the gauntlet - but do you and your colleagues have the game to take them on?

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 11:30
Mike McGrath Bryan

The Rebel Wheelers wheelchair sports teams are among the city's best-loved sporting outfits - and now they're seeking out local businesses to field teams to see if they can roll with the best of our local athletes.

Roll with Rebel Wheelers, happening on Sunday November 20 at the city's basketball mecca, Neptune Stadium, will see teams of between five and ten people mucking in on wheelchair basketball and rugby tournaments - an opportunity to experience an exciting sport while raising funds for the team.

Teams get in at 10am, with a one-hour session of briefing and coaching on their chosen sports from the club's senior athletes, before hitting the court to show off their skills and get into some friendly rivalries - with the winning team getting drinks and sharing platters at the Imperial Hotel, and the worst player winning an overnight stay for two and afternoon tea for their efforts. 

A Rebel Wheeler basketballer makes the lay-up
A Rebel Wheeler basketballer makes the lay-up

Post-game refreshments will also be served, as players get the chance to analyse their game, and discuss their experiences of the sport, and the wider issues facing the physical-disabilities community in Ireland - perfect for employers' community-outreach and social-responsibility programmes.

After the game refreshments will be served and team members will have the opportunity to engage in some post-game analysis and banter, and even consider how the experience will have shed some insight into the challenges faced by people living with a physical disability in Ireland, making it a fantastic team bonding exercise and a genuine way to put your companies Corporate Social Responsibility Charter into action.

The Rebel Wheelers' challenge allows people to get into the accessible-sports action while raising money for the team
The Rebel Wheelers' challenge allows people to get into the accessible-sports action while raising money for the team

The Wheelers' chairperson, Dermot Hurley, says: "Rebel Wheelers promote independence, healthy living, and well-being through participation in sport and while the main aim of the day is to raise much needed funds for the club, we also hope to showcase all the fun, comradery and competition that is part of accessible sport, while also shedding some light on the challenges faced by people living with a physical disability in Ireland."

Read More

Cork basketballer receives gift of signed, game-worn Steph Curry jersey

More in this section

CC WORK EQUAL REPORT Sonya Lennon: If men menstruated we would be in a very different situation
Joanne O’Riordan: I used to think missing a period was a blessing Joanne O’Riordan: I used to think missing a period was a blessing
Emer O’Neill: There’s a lot of trauma behind periods that people don’t talk about Emer O’Neill: There’s a lot of trauma behind periods that people don’t talk about
<p>The new ADHD in Adults App launches next week</p>

ADHD Ireland launches new app plus new online support group with Turn2Me

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s