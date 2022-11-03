Rebel Wheelers: Local businesses encouraged to roll with Cork's wheelchair sports stars

The Rebel Wheelers wheelchair sports teams are among the city's best-loved sporting outfits - and now they're seeking out local businesses to field teams to see if they can roll with the best of our local athletes.
Roll with Rebel Wheelers, happening on Sunday November 20 at the city's basketball mecca, Neptune Stadium, will see teams of between five and ten people mucking in on wheelchair basketball and rugby tournaments - an opportunity to experience an exciting sport while raising funds for the team.
Teams get in at 10am, with a one-hour session of briefing and coaching on their chosen sports from the club's senior athletes, before hitting the court to show off their skills and get into some friendly rivalries - with the winning team getting drinks and sharing platters at the Imperial Hotel, and the worst player winning an overnight stay for two and afternoon tea for their efforts.
After the game refreshments will be served and team members will have the opportunity to engage in some post-game analysis and banter, and even consider how the experience will have shed some insight into the challenges faced by people living with a physical disability in Ireland, making it a fantastic team bonding exercise and a genuine way to put your companies Corporate Social Responsibility Charter into action.
The Wheelers' chairperson, Dermot Hurley, says: "Rebel Wheelers promote independence, healthy living, and well-being through participation in sport and while the main aim of the day is to raise much needed funds for the club, we also hope to showcase all the fun, comradery and competition that is part of accessible sport, while also shedding some light on the challenges faced by people living with a physical disability in Ireland."
- If you or your workplace has what it takes to Roll with Rebel Wheelers, download and complete the registration form here - and email it to Treasurer.RebelWheelers@iwasport.com