Rebel Wheelers: Local businesses encouraged to roll with Cork's wheelchair sports stars

The Rebel Wheelers wheelchair sports teams are among the city's best-loved sporting outfits - and now they're seeking out local businesses to field teams to see if they can roll with the best of our local athletes.

Roll with Rebel Wheelers, happening on Sunday November 20 at the city's basketball mecca, Neptune Stadium, will see teams of between five and ten people mucking in on wheelchair basketball and rugby tournaments - an opportunity to experience an exciting sport while raising funds for the team.