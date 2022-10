I’ve all but lost interest in sex since I started menopause. I just want to sleep or read my book when I get to bed. I feel sorry for my husband, who is being very patient. Is there a remedy I could take?

Dong quai (Angelica sinensis) is one of the best herbal remedies for women with a flagging sex drive due to menopausal changes. This adaptogenic Chinese herbal remedy can also relieve symptoms such as hot flushes and boost energy levels.

Dong quai has a tonic action on the reproductive system, helping to restore hormonal balance and also to increase vaginal lubrication.

The Andean superfood maca, pictured, is another adaptogenic herb which helps nourish the body, balance hormones, and restore sex drive. Maca is a root vegetable used as a superfood and sexual health supplement for thousands of years. It is a complete protein and high in vitamins and minerals, including calcium and zinc. A deficiency in zinc is a common cause of decreased sex drive.

You can find maca in many forms, but the ‘gelatinised’ powder is the most effective. The powder is pre-cooked in the traditional way to trigger the release of the active metabolites.

Ayurvedic medicine also includes herbs to treat stress, anxiety, and overwhelm when treating female libido and hormonal issues — such as ashwagandha root (Withania somnifera) and shatavari root (Asparagus racemosa).

During this time of a woman’s life, it is common for weight to increase, particularly around the middle. Many women choose a low-fat diet to try and lose weight, which can deplete vitamin A levels and trigger a lack of interest in sex.

B vitamins are also important for energy levels and hormone balance. Vitamin B3 (niacin) plays a key role in sexual function, orgasm in particular. B3 is crucial in the release of histamine, and women with low levels of histamine can have trouble achieving orgasm. You can get good amounts of niacin through your diet by eating fish, poultry, and peanuts, or you can take a non-flushing niacin supplement.



My teenage daughter has painful periods, and sometimes needs medication to get through the early days of menstruation. What would you suggest?

Given your daughter is experiencing such extreme pain, it is wise to contact a specialist to determine whether or not there is an underlying issue, such as endometriosis.

Essential fatty acids, in particular Evening Primrose Oil (EPO), can help reduce the pain and inflammation related to the menstrual cycle. EPO is a rich source of gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), a prostaglandin which works as a natural anti-inflammatory. High Strength Pure Evening Primrose Oil from Efamol contains a third more GLA than most other EPO supplements. Efamol’s High Strength EPO supplement costs £10.49 for 30 x 1000mg capsules. Ideally, your daughter would initially take one 1000mg capsule of EPO three times daily with food for 12 weeks, then reduce the dosage to just one capsule daily for maintenance.

Calcium and magnesium are essential for nerve and muscle function. Magnesium also helps to regulate the oestrogen-progesterone balance. Cal-M from G & G Vitamins is a highly bioavailable instant drink powder made from calcium, magnesium and apple cider vinegar. A 10g serving contains 820mg calcium and 63mg magnesium. Cal-M is available from www.gandg.ie, where 100g of powder costs €13.03.

Stress robs the body of B vitamins, which are crucial to nerve health and function, so it is no surprise that levels are often low in women who experience PMS or PMT symptoms.

The liver is crucial to hormonal balance as it helps to regulate the sex, adrenal and thyroid hormones. Milk thistle and dandelion root are excellent liver-supportive herbs and can often be found in herbal tea blends.

Do you have a question for Megan Sheppard? Email it to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.