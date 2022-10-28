Working Life: I have my cup of coffee while looking out the window at Dun Laoghaire harbour

Lisa Molloy, CEO, Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP)

6.45am

The alarm goes off. I have a quick breakfast and get on the road in time to make it to our office in Dun Laoghaire for 8am. I travel from Templeogue, so it’s not far, but I like to avoid the traffic on the M50.

We’ve embraced hybrid working at the IACP, and on days when I work from home, I get some extra time in bed. I also get to enjoy breakfast with my two lovely daughters, Isabella (6) and Alicia (13), before they head out to school.

8-9am

In the office, I catch up on emails and chat with the staff, everyone is in today as we are meeting to debrief in relation to our AGM and annual conference, which recently took place in Galway.

I take five minutes to have my cup of coffee while looking out the window at Dun Laoghaire harbour. I’ve adopted this new ritual since returning to the office because it’s only now that I realise just how much I missed the view and the calming effect of the sea while working from home during lockdowns.

9 – 11am

Office days are ideal for scheduling meetings with our management team. Regular team meetings are essential with a membership of more than 5,000 counsellors and psychotherapists to support.

12 noon

I have a radio interview to discuss the recent commitment by Education Minister Norma Foley to invest more than €5 million into a pilot scheme for counselling supports for primary school children. The IACP has been advocating for many years for these essential supports.

12.30pm

A meeting with the Chair of our board of directors extends into a working lunch.

2- 5pm

Our first board of directors meeting since our recent AGM and annual conference devotes much of the time to reviewing member feedback and actions arising from the AGM.

5pm

I get on the road and, surprisingly, I manage to make it home by 5.45 pm. I negotiate with my husband and daughters to take 30 minutes to deal with some pressing emails.

7pm

After a quick check over homework and the ceremonious placement onto the fridge door of my youngest daughter’s sunshine sticker, which she received in school for showing kindness, we all sit down for a family dinner and chat about the events of day.