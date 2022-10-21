Natural health: My vaginal area is inflamed, even sitting down is agony

I was recently diagnosed with vaginal atrophy, and I’m suffering. The vaginal area is inflamed and even sitting down is agony. I’ve tried several over-the-counter pessaries and gels but nothing has helped. I can’t wear panty liners or sanitary towels as they irritate me. I have a heavy discharge that has an odour. I’ve had several tests which have shown no infection. I’m at my wits’ end with this. I don’t want to go down the HRT route. Could you recommend a treatment?

Vaginal atrophy, also referred to as vaginal dryness, is where the vaginal tissues start to thin, causing inflammation and irritation.

My first recommendation is to take a good quality probiotic supplement and incorporate probiotic-rich foods into your diet. Beneficial bacteria play a crucial role in vaginal health as they help to balance the vagina’s pH.

When the pH is not balanced, it can contribute to dryness, urinary tract infections, and discharge. Garden Of Life has developed a probiotic product for vaginal flora balance and urinary tract health called RAW Probiotics Vaginal Care. This range is available from most health stores.

As we age, our oestrogen levels naturally drop during the transitional phase of perimenopause.

These declining levels contribute to vaginal atrophy, hot flushes, mood swings, painful joints, insomnia, night sweats, brain fog, and weight gain.

It is thought that daily exercise can contribute to improving oestrogen levels as well as improving serotonin levels (think of this as your happy hormone, as it helps to regulate mood). For anyone suffering from vaginal atrophy, it is important not to smoke as this dehydrates your tissues and decreases oestrogen levels.

Increasing your water intake to hydrate your skin and internal organs is vital. Healthy dietary fats are also essential for nourishing your tissues, lubrication and reducing inflammation.

You will also need to avoid synthetic and scented personal care products, which can irritate and dehydrate the skin and mucous membranes. It is possible that the panty liners and sanitary pads you have tried may contain synthetic materials and fragrances.

Every winter the skin on my hands gets very dry. Is there a natural cream I could use?

Finding a nourishing skincare range made with ingredients your skin needs for deep repair can be difficult. Many have synthetic fragrances and colourants, phthalates, and parabens that can irritate or dry the skin.

Dublin Herbalist has created several excellent hand-care products. They are made using natural ingredients and have no unnecessary fragrances or additives. It is always important to check the ingredients list even if you are purchasing products labelled as natural, pure, and organic.

Dublin Herbalists has a lovely lemongrass and bergamot hand lotion for everyday use (€14.94 for 250ml), an award-winning enriching hand cream with lemongrass and bergamot (priced at €9.95 for 30ml or €15.95 for 100ml), and a skin saviour salve for deeper protection and healing of the skin (€12.95 for 30ml — a little goes a long way).

You can find the company’s products at dublinherbalists.ie or check the stockist page on its website to find your local supplier.

Deep skin nourishment begins with your dietary choices too. Consuming plenty of healthy fats, avoiding processed foods, staying hydrated, and eating a whole-food diet (preferably seasonal and local) will all go a long way regarding skin health.