Working Life: Breakfast with colleagues is a great way to de-stress and catch up

6.30am

Shower, followed by an essential coffee to start the day. My golden retriever Kylo also gets fed.

7.30am

I drive to work, radio on. At my office in Beaumont Hospital, I check emails and respond to GPs that have been in contact regarding medication changes or blood pressure monitor reports. Before carrying out home visits, I read discharge letters in relation to patients I am due to see, identifying their individual needs before I see them.

9am

Breakfast with colleagues. It’s a great way to de-stress and catch up.

9.30am

I attend a weekly meeting with the rest of the Early Supported Discharge (ESD) team (occupational therapist, physio, speech and language therapist and medical social worker) to discuss our patient caseload and quality improvement initiatives we want to develop. ESD for stroke is an international model of best care for stroke patients with milder levels of disability. It improves outcomes while facilitating a faster discharge home through the provision of stroke-specific rehabilitation in the home setting.

10.30am

I head out on the first of several home visits in north county Dublin to post-stroke patients referred to our team for ongoing therapy, monitoring, or follow-up in the form of blood pressure monitoring and management, medication management, stroke secondary prevention information, smoking and alcohol cessation, and emotional and psychological support. Patients are more relaxed in their homes so it’s a good opportunity to revisit information and answer follow-up questions.

3pm

My final patient of the day had never visited a GP or been to hospital until this admission. Their blood pressure is still high. I help organise a GP, send their discharge letter and obtain a 24-hour blood pressure monitor which records their blood pressure at home over a 24-hour period. Following this, medications can be amended depending on the result. A copy of the report is added to the patient’s medical chart for the consultant for future visits to the stroke clinic.

4.30pm

After work, I feed and walk Kylo, go for a swim or do research work for my PhD, designed to enhance the role of the stroke clinical nurse specialist in Early Supported Discharge.

Ahead of World Stroke Day (29 October) the HSE and Irish Heart Foundation aim to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke and encourage people to take action.