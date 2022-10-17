Cork Deaf Association are offering free hearing tests in the city today

Cork Deaf Association, the advocacy group for people who are deaf or hard of hearing in Cork, is offering free hearing tests at its MacCurtain Street premises today (Monday), as part of Cork Hard of Hearing Awareness Week, a series of events between Monday October 17 and 21. Other initiatives include a lipreading taster class, an assistive technology demonstration evening, and an outreach information stand at Wilton shopping centre.

Hard of Hearing Awareness Week draws attention to the impact of hearing loss, and the supports available to those in need of them.

The group states that approximately 250,000 people in Ireland experience significant hearing loss, with less than half of people affected taking active steps to address the issue.

Hearing loss can be present from birth, or acquired via injury, illness or ageing - by the age of 60, approximately one in three adults will experience a significant hearing loss, says the group - with friends and family often being the first to notice in daily conversation.

"Acquired hearing loss can have an impact on a person’s quality of life and health," says the group's statement. "The person may experience increasing practical problems, such as difficulty interacting with service and healthcare providers.

"It can also have a profound impact on a person’s wellbeing as they may become more withdrawn, avoiding social interactions and busy environments where effective communication is difficult.

"People with acquired hearing loss are at increased risk of social isolation and developing symptoms of depression or dementia."

Electronic hearing aids are part of a range of assistive technologies available to hard-of-hearing individuals

Cork Deaf Association's Hard of Hearing Coordinator, Sarah Good, is encouraging people to participate in the week, and find out about available supports.

"Hard of Hearing Awareness week provides a fantastic opportunity to not only meet others who live with a hearing loss, but to take part in informative events and activities.

"By taking part and getting involved, you can make a huge difference to your daily life and feel a bit less isolated with your hearing loss!"

Monday, October 17 – drop in to Cork Deaf Association on 5 MacCurtain Street for a free hearing test from 9-1pm and 2-4.30pm.

Tuesday, October 18 – free taster lipreading class in Cork Deaf Association from 11-1pm.

Wednesday, October 19 – outreach information stand in Wilton shopping centre from 10-4pm.

Thursday, October 20 – free assistive technology evening in Cork Deaf Association from 6.30-7.30pm.

Friday, October 21 – drop-in social ‘cake and coffee’ morning from 10.30 – 12pm.