Shane Carthy: At times I can be over reflective 

It’s a time of change for GAA star Shane Carthy. The 27-year-old recently started a new career and after taking a step back from the Dublin inter-county squad and returning to club football, he has been enjoying the “normal day-to-day” life.

“I felt it was the right time to take a step back and enjoy what other people would consider the normal side of life,” says the Dubliner. “I had my first summer holiday for 12 years in July with my partner and it sounds like such a simple thing but it’s something that, with all the sacrifices I have made, I haven’t been able to do.”

Having time to explore other activities like cycling, running and a weekly sea swim are other aspects of life the footballer has been enjoying.

“That’s not to say I wouldn’t have any aspirations of going back into the inter-county scene but for the minute, I’m very, very content with where I’m at and really enjoying the other side of life,” he explains.

Former GAA Dublin Player Shane Carthy is an IACP Look After Yourself ambassador. The IACP worked with Joe Caslin in 2020 on a mural to promote men's mental health, which was chosen to feature on An Post’s ‘Urban Art’ stamps available now in post offices and online.

What shape are you currently in?

I’m doing really, really well. The balance in life I have now complements every avenue of my life. I find that quite important.

Do you have a morning routine?

One non-negotiable that I have is every Friday I meet up with a good friend of mine and we go for a sea swim out in Portmarnock. We meet up at 6am or 6.30am and have a coffee, a little chat and go in for a sea swim.

In general, I’m an early riser. I love getting up early. I would always plan something, either a cycle, run, swim or gym session — I’m very cautious about starting my day off right.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’ve always had a healthy eating regimen. That has come from my sporting background and has become a habit. It’s not something that I force, it’s something I really enjoy.

What is your favourite smell?

I worked in a petrol station for seven years and I absolutely love the smell of petrol.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I’m a huge pizza lover. Anytime that I let my hair down, my go-to is always a pizza.

What would keep you awake at night?

It would definitely be the busyness of the next day. I keep my schedule so busy and sometimes that’s detrimental. On the other side of that, it keeps me on my toes. But sometimes if I plan [more] than what I bargained for, that would keep me up at night thinking, ‘OK, where am I tomorrow, what am I doing?’.

When was the last time you cried?

It was about two or three months ago. Earlier on in the year, unfortunately, my partner had her first miscarriage and, not in a bad way, but I didn’t show a lot of emotion — I felt like I needed to keep up appearances. But then, unfortunately, she had a second one not too long ago, and I really let myself go and [allowed myself to] feel the way I should have felt the first time around. Just that kind of release — it was helpful for me — it was helpful for her as well to see that vulnerable side of me.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

It can be a double-edged sword. I think I’m a very reflective person and at times I can be over-reflective.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

The biggest one for me is your mental state is equally as if not more important than your physical health.

What would cheer your day up?

It probably would sound very trivial but sitting down with a cup of coffee, listening to a bit of music, and meeting up with a friend. It’s the simplest of things that give me the most pleasure.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

San Franciso. I was lucky enough to spend a bit of time there playing football and miss it. I just thought it was absolutely incredible. I had one of the best summers of my life.