Pamela Uba: Hell Week proved I am not as weak as I thought I was

Pushing through in the face of adversity is something former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba is well used to — and she certainly isn't afraid of the hard graft.

The 27-year-old, who became the first black woman to be crowned Miss Ireland when she won the competition last year, was raised in Ireland's direct provision system, and her mother fundraised for her college education at GMIT.

During the pandemic, Pamela served as one of Ireland's frontline workers as a medical scientist in Galway University Hospital, while also studying for her master's at Trinity College Dublin and performing Miss Galway and later Miss Ireland duties. But one of her toughest challenges to date has been RTÉ’s Hell Week.

Pamela says her experience on the show taught her that she wasn’t as weak as she thought she was — but says it was difficult watching the episodes back.

“I watched it every day the same as everyone else," she says.

"The episodes that I was in, I was quite emotional... I just could feel it all happening again."

Pamela met one of her biggest fears in the very first episode of the show, as the celebrities were told to roll off the side of a speed boat and swim to the mainland.

Pamela Uba on Hell Week Picture: Miki Barlok

"I knew water would be my biggest trigger I was pushed in as a child, before we started swimming lessons and I have that trauma," she says.

But while the scientist and model “struggled” with that first challenge, she believes a later challenge when she was once again dropped in water gave her the chance to prove herself.

"I didn't even think about that second jump into the water," she says.

"I just did it and said we'll go from there once I'm in,” she laughs, “and it worked”.

"I got to prove to myself that I'm not as weak as I thought I was.”

Pamela Uba is a former Miss Ireland. She currently works as a Cloud Sourcer for Google.

What shape are you currently in?

I am quite content with where I am right now and excited about what I'm going to be doing next. I'm so probably in the best shape I've ever been mentally and that stems from everything that I've been doing recently. Physically, I probably treat myself a little bit too much, but it's good to treat yourself.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I started drinking water a lot recently. I think that's really important. People forget that you need water. Your body is made up of 90% water. So that's something I've actively tried to do more of this year.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Chocolate, especially the Lindt chocolates. Those are my favourites.

What would keep you awake at night?

There is nothing specific, but I do worry. But that's just because I want everything to work out and go well. But I think that's normal. Everyone does that.

How do you relax?

I love musical theatre. I went to see Sister Act yesterday, it was so good.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Serena Williams. When she was younger she was asked: 'Who would you want to be like?' and she said: 'I would want other people to be like me.' She was really bigging herself up. I thought that was really inspiring.

What is your favourite smell?

Newborn babies. Is that really weird? When it comes to scents, I am loving Armani's Musc Shamal, it’s super sexy. And the new YSL Libre. It’s spicy and sexy. I love it.

When was the last time you cried?

Watching myself back on Hell Week.

What is the best advice you've ever been given?

Don’t mess with your eyebrows. I did it when I was younger - big mistake.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who are negative and try to bring others down. Stay away from those people.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

I trust very easily, I give people the benefit of the doubt. It’s just how I am.

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba pictured in Peutro Rico representing Ireland at Miss World.

What cheers you up when you're having a bad day?

Random things. It could be something as simple as a funny TikTok. Or my dog, Baby, she's an Akita German shepherd

Is there a quote that inspires you?

‘Step out of your estimate into your excellence.’ Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh said it to me, and I say it to others now.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I love Galway. There’s something so peaceful and warm about it.