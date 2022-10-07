The spice of life? How a chemical found in turmeric could help your health

When Ismael Obaidi first began working as a cancer researcher at University College Dublin (UCD), he was fascinated by the idea of identifying natural substances with anti-cancer properties. Working with Tara McMorrow, an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at UCD, he tested a whole range of neutraceutical compounds on human kidney cancer cells.

Intriguingly curcumin, a distinctive yellow-orange chemical found in turmeric, an anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant, emerged as the most effective compound. “I found it blocked and inhibited the development of cancer cells,” says Obaidi, who now works at Trinity College Dublin.

“It seems to have a potent anticancer effect, as well as having the ability to sensitise drug-resistant cells to cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation.”

Scientists first discovered some of the ways in which curcumin attacks cancer back in the mid-1990s. Researchers at Harvard Medical School found that it seems capable of preventing tumours from forming new blood vessels, a process which enables them to grow and spread, known as angiogenesis.

Since then, various studies have demonstrated that curcumin has some biological effect on pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and multiple myeloma, although it remains unclear whether curcumin alone can prolong survival or prevent recurrence, without additional therapies. However, on the back of this, some private clinics in Britain and US already offer intravenous curcumin treatment to cancer patients.

McMorrow believes the combination of chemotherapy and curcumin has the potential to be a treatment option for patients ranging from those with pre-cancerous lesions to people with aggressive, fast-spreading tumours. One particular advantage of curcumin is the overall potential for side effects is relatively minimal.

“Curcumin research has shown its potential both at preventing cancer and inducing cell death in some types of cancer cells, all this while being a very accessible chemical that is not toxic unless taken at very high doses,” says McMorrow.

Ismael Obaidi, Research Fellow at Trinity College Dublin NatPro Centre for Natural Products in one of the labs at TCD. Picture: Moya Nolan

Role in halting breast cancer

While the UCD team is working to understand more about the mechanisms by which curcumin is able to inhibit the growth of kidney cancer, scientists in the US are looking to take things further. Nancy DeMore, one of the original researchers who discovered how curcumin blocks angiogenesis in the 1990s, is launching a clinical trial at the Medical University of South Carolina to see whether it can prevent disease progression in breast cancer patients.

“The hope of this trial is that we would see a decrease in tumour proliferation in patients taking curcumin,” says DeMore. “If this is the case, we can write grants to fund further randomised controlled clinical studies to see if curcumin actually improves survival or reduces local recurrence in patients with breast cancer.”

Cancer specialists at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York state are also running a clinical trial looking at whether curcumin can halt tumour growth in patients with early-stage prostate cancer, preventing them from requiring more invasive treatment.

In both cases, specific formulations of curcumin are being used, designed to increase its bioavailability, the rate at which it is absorbed into the bloodstream. This has proven to be an issue in the past, leading to poor results in some clinical trials, but one new approach is to combine curcumin with piperine, a chemical naturally found in black pepper, which has been shown to increase its levels in the blood substantially. Another idea is to give patients pills containing nanoparticles which can deliver curcumin directly to a tumour or to encase curcumin within other drug delivery vessels such as liposomes and phospholipids to guide it deeper into the body.

UCD scientists believe this represents the way forward, although it may ultimately prove to be effective for some cancers more than others.

“Recently, several different formulations have been developed and tested to increase the bioavailability of curcumin,” says Veronica Ibáñez Gaspar, a cancer researcher at UCD. “The results have been promising in humans. However therapeutic concentrations of curcumin might not be achievable through oral delivery if the cancer site is further from the gastrointestinal tract.”

Turmeric and the wellness industry

Ground turmeric roots have been incorporated into Ayurvedic medicine — a traditional Indian system of treatment — for millennia due to its purported wound-healing and immune-boosting properties. The widely used South Asian spice is now at the forefront of the wellness industry as one of the world’s fastest-growing dietary supplements, with many brands promoting its purported weight loss benefits. However, the actual evidence for this remains questionable.

Part of the draw of turmeric has long been its relative accessibility — ground turmeric can be purchased in supermarkets for 80c while 150 grams of fresh turmeric costs €2.90.

Turmeric has long been known to contain an array of different plant-based chemical compounds known as curcuminoids, with curcumin being the most powerful. But there is one problem, despite the claims made by many turmeric brands, you will not ingest enough curcumin to experience its benefits just by consuming turmeric-based drinks or adding a sprinkling of turmeric powder to your food.

The amount of curcumin within turmeric is just 3% by weight, while scientific studies have found that you need a daily dose of at least 1000mg of pure curcumin for it to make any real difference to your health. This would require consuming more than 33,000mg of turmeric, which medical reports have found can lead to nausea, dizziness, or even abnormal heart rhythms.

But the scientific and medical community’s interest in curcumin is unlikely to slow down anytime soon. In recent years a growing body of research has been devoted to curcumin’s potential as an adjuvant — the scientific term for a substance which can boost the potency of other drugs — for various ailments and chronic diseases. There are at least 70 clinical trials taking place around the globe from Brazil to Britain, looking into whether curcumin can help athletes recuperating from muscle injuries as well as patients with various forms of chronic pain, chronic kidney disease, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Chronic illnesses

Scientists are keen to examine how curcumin could help people suffering from conditions that are either caused or exacerbated by long-term inflammation. Right now, the strongest evidence base points towards curcumin as a natural painkilling alternative to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and high-dose aspirin. For people suffering from chronic pain, long-term use of NSAIDs has been linked with various health issues such as a higher risk of stroke, kidney failure, and stomach ulcers. However, curcumin appears to be effective in offering relief to people suffering from forms of arthritis, particularly osteoarthritis.

“Osteoarthritis is the most prevalent joint disease worldwide and while NSAIDs are a staple treatment, they are not without their drawbacks,” says Kristopher Paultre, assistant professor of orthopaedics and family medicine at the University of Miami. “There is a decent amount of evidence that curcumin has similar effectiveness to NSAIDs. The key seems to be its effects on the inflammatory pathways.”

There is scientific interest in the use of curcumin to treat mental illness. Psychiatrists at the University of Catania, Italy, are investigating whether daily supplementation can help modulate mood in patients with mild depression.

Also, curcumin could be helpful as an adjuvant treatment for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), an illness where one of the main medical recommendations is lifestyle changes.

In her many years working with CKD patients as a professor at the Universidade Federal Fluminense in Brazil, Denise Mafra has examined a whole range of foods — from beetroot to garlic — with purported anti-inflammatory effects as adjuvant treatments for her patients. She has found some initial evidence suggesting that a turmeric juice that contains 95% curcumin, could help minimise some of the complications.

“Oxidative stress and inflammation are common findings in CKD patients and increase the risk of mortality in this population,” she says. “Curcumin supplementation seems to help reduce this, as well as appearing to change the gut microbiome of these patients.”

The turmeric concoction used in Mafra’s research was specifically formulated in a medical laboratory. Dublin-based dietitian Orla Walsh cautions against people expecting dramatic improvements to their health from adding turmeric to their diet. She is wary of the many claims for various turmeric shots, lattes, and supplements available on the internet.

“As with many wellness trends, turmeric’s potential benefits have seen it greatly overhyped and touted as a possible cure for all kinds of illnesses from allergies to depression, Alzheimer’s, and cancer,” she says.

As for curcumin, if scientists find a stable method of getting more of it into the body, it may well find a niche as a valuable adjuvant to other medicines in all kinds of disease settings. However, Walsh points out that a lot of research is still in its early stages and says patients considering trying curcumin themselves should discuss it with a doctor or dietitian before going ahead.

“Similarly to other herbs and spices that have been studied, the products sold online differ greatly and are often accompanied by other ingredients,” she says.

“When taking alternative options or supplements, discussing them with your health care team is crucial. This is incredibly important if taking other medicines.”