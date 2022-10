7am

No need for a snooze button — my five-year-old daughter Thao is our alarm. Since starting primary school this year, mornings have been hectic. The novelty of going to school is alive and well.

9am

After the school run, I follow up on admin work before logging onto our Jack and Jill advocacy team meeting.

A huge part of what we do involves advocating for families on issues which affect their children’s lives, with an eye to the future too. Currently, we are seeking changes to the housing adaptation grant for the benefit of families we support. The grant assists people with a disability to have necessary adaptations carried out to make their accommodation more suitable for their needs.

11.30am

I drive to West Limerick to visit a family. Their child has recently been discharged from hospital following surgery — placement of a PEG tube in her stomach for feeding. My role is to offer hands-on support to the child and family and troubleshoot any difficulties.

2pm

I return missed calls and speak with a mom looking for information on our upcoming fundraiser ‘Up the Hill’ for Jack and Jill, which takes place throughout October. To participate, you can register on our website www.jackandjill.ie. Every €18 raised provides one hour of home nursing care for children locally.

3pm

I visit a family newly referred to our service. Their child has a significant neurological condition and multiple medical needs. It’s a privilege to be invited into these homes. While we can’t change a diagnosis, we can help ease the journey by supporting families as much as possible, listening to concerns, providing hands-on care and co-ordinating in-home nursing support.

4.30pm

I link in with a bereaved mom who has just returned to work, a huge milestone for her. Providing emotional support is paramount. We share some beautiful memories of her little one.

5.30pm

My husband Donie usually collects Thao from her nan’s and starts dinner. She gives us a lively account of her school day. Then a walk with our two four-legged furry friends, Tilly and Misty.

