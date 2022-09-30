My cancer was like a game of whack-a-mole - it kept popping up and we kept knocking it down

Sarah then had experimental internal radiation treatment for liver cancer. “For a lot of people, it doesn’t work. For me, it really did. I was just very lucky.”
Sitting in hospital waiting rooms during her cancer treatment, Dr Sarah Fitzgibbon spent a lot of time on her laptop and on Twitter.
“I came across the Medical Women’s Federation in Britain. They were set up in 1917 specifically for women doctors. They were celebrating their 100th anniversary and I’d never heard of them.
“I asked friends and colleagues if they thought it’d be a good idea to set up an association here for women doctors and I got a positive response. So WiMIN started in December 2017.”
With the first 100 people who contacted her, Sarah organised a conference for September 2018. “About 100 women turned up, a lot of them high-ranking, in leadership in different specialties, from all areas of Ireland. We got support from surgeons, obstetricians, and physicians.
“We were all interested in the gender disparity that exists in the profession – the gender pay gap and gender pension gap. Our tagline is that we promote, support and encourage female doctors and medical students.
“Every Sunday on social media we highlight a different [female] medical person from Ireland or working in Ireland, who has achieved a lot in their career. We’ve had a Rose of Tralee, an Everest mountain climber. We look back at historical women too. This is the fourth year of it and we still haven’t run out.
“Women tend not to have statues made of them or their portraits on the wall. Their achievements are often unsung. This is an attempt to reverse that. For our younger members and for medical students, it’s a real motivation and inspiration to follow in these women’s footsteps.”
This year’s WiMIN conference takes place on Saturday, October 15, in the Strand Hotel, Limerick. Themed ‘Changes’, the keynote speaker is another doctor who has had cancer. Dr Liz O’Riordan, a British-based breast surgeon who developed breast cancer.
