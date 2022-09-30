My cancer was like a game of whack-a-mole - it kept popping up and we kept knocking it down

About five months after she gave birth to her third child, Dr Sarah Fitzgibbon noticed she was losing weight. “I lost a lot quite quickly without intending to – nearly 4kg in the space of a month.”

It was early autumn 2014 and she was working in a busy GP practice on the Northside of Cork City, and had a young family.

“I was getting sweats at night, this experience of just being drenched. I’d gone back to work and I thought it was due to the stress of that and of now having three children.”

Her GP did tests. “Nothing particularly odd” showed up, but she began getting pain in her right side and thought: gallstones. “I had an ultrasound. They could tell something wasn’t right.” An MRI soon after revealed her liver was “full of cancer”.

Looking back, she says it’s one thing to find cancer – quite another to find metastatic cancer. “Because we knew if it was in the liver, it had come from somewhere else.”

That somewhere else was her bowel – a CT scan the next day showed up a tumour. “It was a pretty grim prognosis. Because I knew how bad the stage 4 prognosis was, I didn’t ask about it – so neither my doctor, my husband nor I had to hear it said aloud.”

The then 37-year-old started chemo, which she says “could have gone any way”. Thankfully, she got a little better with each subsequent treatment. “Until eventually we thought maybe things wouldn’t be as bad as we’d thought. After the first round of chemo, which lasted two to three months, the scan showed the tumour had shrunk.”

Sarah then had experimental internal radiation treatment for liver cancer. “For a lot of people, it doesn’t work. For me, it really did. I was just very lucky.”

By the summer of 2015, she had responded so well it was decided she’d have surgery to remove the tumour in her bowel. More chemo followed. And because cancer was still visible in the liver, she had two-thirds of her liver removed in 2016. “The liver grows back, so mine grew back without any cancer, though there were still some small bits [in the area of liver that had been left], so I had more chemo and radiation.

“It was like a game of whack-a-mole, where it kept popping up and we kept knocking it down.”

Sarah has had no treatment since 2018 when she had radiotherapy on her lungs because it looked like some cancer had turned up there. “Whether the treatment got rid of it…but there was no more of it.”

Today, she’s very well. “I’m taking no medication. I’ve been getting scans twice a year since 2014 – since 2018, they’ve been either stable or clear with no sign of cancer or evidence of any coming back.”

Sarah Fitzgibbon, at her home in Ballinlough, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Kindness cure

So what’s it like to be a doctor who gets sick? Sarah says being a doctor makes a difference to the experience of being a patient. “A bonus is you understand the general idea of what’s going on. But at the same time, the doctor treating you can assume you know more than you do – except you may not have any knowledge of the type of medicine involved here. As a patient, you want to be treated as a patient.”

When she discovered how ill she was, she felt grateful to have a GP with whom she has a very good relationship. “Doctors are famous for looking after others’ health, but maybe not their own. A lot forget to have their own GP until they get very sick. They then have to build up a relationship with someone when they’re very vulnerable.”

She also feels she now has more understanding of the fear and loneliness people experience while in hospital. “There’s anxiety when you don’t know what’s happening – the feeling everybody else knows and you don’t.”

And she has realised the value of kindness. “It was the kindness of people looking after me that made so much difference, more than any drug. I was young. I had small children, but I suspect they were equally kind to others who were in their care.”

Her children – Ellen, William and Catherine, aged six, four and 18 months respectively when she was diagnosed – knew their mum had cancer. She and her husband, Derek, used the word in their hearing. “I’d be keen to make sure children aren’t excluded from the conversation without giving massive amounts of information.

“It was obvious something different was happening. I had the type of chemo where you go home from hospital with a pump, so I had a tube sticking out of my chest.”

Over the last 18 months, she and the children have been reflecting back on that time, looking at photos from then. Ellen, now 14, has told her mother the cancer didn’t make that much impact on them. “Life was – you couldn’t say normal – but we tried to keep it regular. We didn’t make too much fuss. I was still going to work most of the time and they were still going to school. And I tend to have a positive attitude, so I wasn’t sad or angry around them.”

She had a lot of help from Derek. “He was always a hands-on dad, so that wasn’t a change. He’d take the kids off to the beach.”

And her parents, Frank and Barbara stepped in too.

“They live near and they’d take the children to their place for a sleepover,” says Sarah, who’s based in Ballinlough, Cork.

When she started a blog – Adventures of a Sick Doctor – during her illness, she wasn’t anticipating anybody reading it but her family. “Word got out…It was a handy way for me to let people know where I was with the treatment. I was very frank, sometimes a bit too frank – people can understandably be a bit delicate,” she says, recalling one occasion when she didn’t update the blog for three to four weeks.

“I thought people will be searching RIP.ie so my next post was ‘Not Dead Yet’. A friend said ‘you can’t write that’.”

Sarah Fitzgibbon with her children, Ellen, William and Catherine Chambers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Side effects

Her life is very different to what she feels it would have been without cancer. “The blog led me to do more writing, which in turn led to more public speaking and talks. It’s hard to imagine those things happening if I hadn’t got cancer.”

She loved her job in the practice on Cathedral Road and the community there.

“The different ways that life takes you… I decided to try something different. I’m now working with the National Screening Service.”

The change of job suits where she’s at health-wise. “I’ve side effects from the treatment, so I’m not in a position to work five days a week. Many people who’ve been through cancer know the feeling of fatigue, being easily out of energy. I’ve pain in my joints and in back. I have quite a lot of scar tissue. When I’m under stress, there’s more pain.”

Working from home has given her flexibility for when she’s not having a great day physically. “The intensity of hard work is hard on the body and mind so I took the opportunity to slow down.”

To anyone embarking on a journey similar to hers, she urges taking hope from huge advances in treatment. “They’d have been unimaginable when I qualified in 2000. When we met people then who’d been given a stage four or metastatic cancer diagnosis, there was little hope they’d live a long, regular life.

“In the years in between, there have been such changes in type and efficacy of treatments that there’s now the idea of people with stage four cancer managing it as a chronic illness – almost like a miracle compared to when I was training. More than ever there’s real hope.”

Her intrepid parents who sailed around the world in the ‘90s, have just returned from walking 158km of the Camino – their combined age – for Breakthrough Cancer.

They’ve been an inspiration to Sarah right through her life.

“That they sailed around the world when I was 18, second year at college, was an inspiration to me. It changed my point of view on what you can do with your life.”

Dr Sarah Fitzgibbon is proving to be equally inspirational.

Sarah Fitzgibbon with her family, Derek, Ellen, Catherine and William Chambers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.