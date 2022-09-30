Natural health: How can I manage my hiatus hernia? 

I have a hiatus hernia which I am managing with antacids, and I watch my diet. I don’t want to be on long-term medication, so what would you recommend?

There are two main types of hiatus hernia, sliding and fixed. A sliding hiatus hernia is the most common type and occurs when the upper portion of the stomach slides up through the hiatus as a result of increased pressure in the abdominal area, sliding back to a normal position once the pressure is released. A fixed hiatus hernia accounts for up to 15% of cases and occurs when the upper stomach becomes trapped in the chest cavity above the diaphragm - it may need to be treated by a medical specialist.

Hiatus hernia usually results from the weakening of the oesophageal hiatus over time, particularly where regular heavy lifting, constipation, obesity, or chronic coughing are an issue.

There are a number of key factors that can lead to hiatus hernia, including smoking, poor posture, obesity, or even a genetic predisposition.

Heartburn is a common side effect due to the weakness in the oesophageal hiatus, which would typically pinch the entrance to the stomach closed, preventing reflux. A weak hiatus results in stomach acids refluxing into the oesophagus, damaging the sensitive membranes and causing a burning sensation which may be accompanied by chest pain.

Avoiding food or liquids for two to three hours before lying down can help. Spices and fatty foods are common triggers, so it is best to avoid these along with caffeine, peppermint, chocolate and alcohol.

Slouching, heavy lifting and bending (including gardening) are all likely to trigger symptoms, so keep these activities to a minimum. Many also find relief when they raise their bed head by up to 15cm using blocks to sleep on an incline.

My dentist has told me that grinding my teeth at night is causing wear and tear. I hate the idea of wearing a dental guard. Is there a natural remedy you could suggest?

Grinding your teeth at night is often a result of stress, anxiety, anger, upset, or a tendency to ruminate on thoughts or problems, which typically leads to us subconsciously clenching our jaw during the day. Making a habit of stopping and noticing whether or not we are gritting our teeth or holding our jaw in a tightly clenched position will help. This can be easier said than done – we get caught up, particularly when we are busy, and don’t always notice tension in the body.

One straightforward way of reducing the likelihood of jaw clenching is to rest your tongue upwards against the roof of your mouth.

You don’t need to push the tongue against the hard palate; allow it to settle against the roof of the mouth and rest in this position. This method has long been used to help alleviate tension headaches, prevent snoring, open the sinus passages, prevent jaw clenching, reduce mouth breathing, and minimise the likelihood of teeth grinding when you sleep.

Supplementary magnesium might also provide some relief. Magnesium levels tend to drop at night, which is why many people suffer muscle tension and cramping while trying to sleep. This essential mineral helps relax muscles and prevent clenching or grinding due to tight or spasming muscles in the jaw; it is also a good aid for insomnia.

A warm compress before bed can relax your jaw muscles. Apply the compress for 15 minutes on each side of your jaw and cheek. You can use a heat pad, facecloth, or wheat pack.

Turmeric milk is another effective before-bed routine to introduce since turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and can provide relaxation and relief for tight muscles. Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a cup of milk and add honey to taste – you can use any milk, depending on your dietary requirements.