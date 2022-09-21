Life Hack: How to ease nausea by humming and other bizarre body hacks

How to stop yourself from feeling sick

Nausea is a horrible feeling and it’s one many people this is unavoidable when it affects you. Nausea is an uncomfortable sensation where you feel you may vomit. It can be caused by illness, medication, motion sickness, overeating and much more but when it hits it is essential to know how to deal with it. There are some unusual ways to tackle to issue and you may be surprised at how well they ease the feeling of nausea.

Inhaling some rubbing alcohol can often banish a nauseous sensation. Pour a small amount onto some tissue paper and hold it over your mouth and nose. Inhale deeply. The strong smell may not be to your liking, but it will ease the nausea and make your stomach feel more settled. One of the ingredients of rubbing alcohol is isopropyl ethanol, and this is what relieves that nauseous feeling.

If you’re hit by a wave of nausea and you don’t have rubbing alcohol to hand, don’t worry: another method to ease nausea requires no outside aids at all. To soothe your stomach and avoid vomiting, just start humming. It seems too good to be true as it is so simple, but humming will override the nausea by suppressing the gag reflex. The simple truth is you can’t hum and gag at the same time. It is a very useful trick to know for other matters too — some dentists recommend humming if certain instruments used in their practice trigger a gag reflex.

Another way you can use your own body to override the gag reflex is by making a fist. Press your thumb into your palm and wrap your fingers around it, so your hand makes a fist. A 2008 study published by Miami University researchers shows a “hypersensitive group” of subjects who had a particularly sensitive trigger point for the gag reflex and who pressed point on their palm could move their trigger point back further in the throat. The authors conclude that “application of the pressure point during dental procedures would decrease the likelihood of triggering a gag reflex.”

How to clear your sinuses and breathe easier

One person on TikTok shared a tip recently about breathing easier when someone has a deviated septum. It is believed up to 80 percent of people have a septal deviation that can be seen by a medical professional under examination. User @izzybizzyspider posted a video to the app demonstrating how one of her nasal cavities had better airflow than the other. She did this by pressing in one nostril and breathing in deeply through the other, before blocking her other nostril and breathing in. There was a noticeably audible difference between her inhales. To open up her airway, she next placed her thumbs inside each nostril, pinched the outside with her finger and lifted the end of her nose up, allowing unobstructed air into each nostril.