'I was gobsmacked, I thought it was all over': My prostate cancer diagnosis 

The morning Ray Finnerty arrived for a biopsy at the rapid prostate clinic in Galway, he found five other men waiting for the same procedure.
- Passing urine more often, especially at night
- Trouble starting or stopping the flow
- A slow flow of urine
- Pain when passing urine.
- Blood in the urine or semen
- Feeling of not emptying your bladder fully
Risk increases with age. It usually affects men over 50. Almost two in every three prostate cancers are diagnosed in men over 65.
Risk is higher if you’ve a brother or father with the disease. It is also higher if your relative developed prostate cancer at a younger age, or if you have more than one relative with the disease. The two genes identified as increasing risk are the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Men with BRCA2 are twice as likely to develop prostate cancer.
- The Irish Cancer Society has a special card you can show at shops/other public places to get urgent access to a toilet. Get one from a Daffodil Centre or by calling Irish Cancer Society support line on 1800-200700.
- The Marie Keating Foundation’s fourth annual Stand Up for Your Prostate Campaign is encouraging men to be more open about their health and to speak to their GP about a PSA test when they turn 50 — or 45 if they have a family history of prostate cancer. Visit www.mariekeating.ie. Listen to the Foundation’s new #TalksProstateCancer podcast series at www.mariekeating.ie/podcast