Eating for fertility — what you need to know 

Yellow coconut curry with tiger prawns
Serve up this healthy prawn curry with vibrant turmeric, ginger and coconut flavours for an easy, delicious midweek meal.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 lemongrass stalk, trimmed and very finely chopped
2 tsp brown mustard seeds
1⁄2 tsp ground cardamom
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 onion, finely sliced
1 bunch (25g) coriander stalks, finely chopped
2 tsp grated ginger
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1⁄2 tsp sea salt
2–3 tbsp filtered water
1 tbsp extra virgin coconut oil
1⁄2 small butternut squash (about 300g), peeled, deseeded and cut into 1cm dice
6 baby corns, thinly sliced into rounds
400ml (13⁄4 cups) coconut milk
1⁄2 small pineapple (about 200g), peeled, cored and cut into chunks
10–12 pre-cooked extra-large tiger prawns (about 150g)
1 bunch (25g) coriander leaves, roughly chopped, to serve
Serving suggestion: Thai-style egg-fried rice
Method
First make a curry paste. Place the lemongrass, mustard seeds, cardamom and turmeric in a wok over a medium–high heat and dry-fry for 1–2 minutes, or until fragrant.
Transfer to a small food processor with the onion, coriander stalks, ginger, garlic, salt and 2 tablespoons of the water. Process to a smooth consistency, adding another tablespoon of water to thin if needed.
Next, make the curry. Heat the oil in the same wok over a medium–high heat. Add the paste and cook for 3–4 minutes, or until fragrant.
Add the butternut squash and corn and stir to coat in the paste and when nicely coloured add the coconut milk and pineapple, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the squash is just tender.
Stir in the prawns and cook for 3–4 minutes, or until warmed through. Divide between serving bowls and sprinkle with the chopped coriander to serve.
Charlotte’s notes: Leftover curry will keep in an airtight glass container in the fridge for up to two days.
