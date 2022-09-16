Working Life: Our focus is on the needs of teens and young adults with cancer

7am

I check my schedule and prioritise any new work. I work in CHI Crumlin, and spend one day a week at St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

I’m part of a team looking to focus nationally on the needs of 16- 24-year-olds with cancer.

9am

Catch up with colleagues over coffee.

9.30am

I meet with the research project team in CHI Crumlin.

This project will ask adolescents and young adults who have or had cancer previously, to share their cancer research priorities. We hope this work will ensure they have a leading say in adolescent and young adult cancer research.

11am

I work on policy for a new young person-focused group in St James’s Hospital. This is an innovative partnership between the Trinity St James’s Cancer Institute, and the Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC).

The partnership will allow young people with or after cancer that attend St James’s Hospital, to access an inter-professional team in a non-medical environment, with others in the same age range. GEC is offering access to their partners in innovation and enterprise to work with young people to build their strengths and provide mentorship opportunities. Our first meeting took place at the end of July.

12.30pm

I meet with the Young Person’s Advisory Group (YPAG) team. This is a group of healthcare professionals, young people with experience of cancer, charity groups, and medical researchers.

YPAG members meet regularly at Barretstown, and they empower, co-design, and partner on healthcare services, research, hospital projects, and more. We are supported by the CHI executive, Barretstown, CanTeen Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society, DCU, and UCD (www.ypag.ie).

3.30pm

The organisers of this year’s Children, Adolescent, Young Adult Cancers and Survivorship (CAYAS) conference, taking place on September 24, meet with me to discuss our packed schedule for this year’s event. CAYAS is a really fun event that incorporates young people at its heart.

6pm

I usually head to the gym, and then relax.