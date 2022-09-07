Life Hack: How to do heatless curls three different ways for a budget-friendly blowout

Want to take the phrase ‘I woke up like this’ to a new level? Whether you want to cut back on using electrical items during the cost of living crisis or simply give your hair a break from harsh styling tools, heatless curls are an easy way to explore your options.

By no means a new discovery, heatless styling has seen a recent surge on social media, with users on TikTok, Instagram and beyond showing off their bouncy new ‘dos in videos. Here are three tried and tested methods to experiment with.

Robe curls

The simplest method I’ve tried is robe curls. Brush and part your hair as normal. Take a long piece of fabric, usually the belt from a dressing gown or a pair of tights, and place it on top of your head, securing it in place with a claw clip. Starting on one side of your head, grab an inch-thick section of your hair and twist it away from your face, around the belt, bringing it back to the front of your head. Add a second, similar-sized portion of hair and repeat. Do this for the full side, continuing to twist the length of your hair around the robe. Secure the end of your hair with a hair tie. Repeat this on the other side of your head until all of your hair is wrapped around the belt and secured. Twist the ends away from your face and bring them together at the nape of your neck. Tie them together here. Go to sleep and gently remove your hair from around the belt in the morning for beautiful curls.

Legging curls

Believe it or not, wearing your leggings on your head can give you a ‘just out of the salon’ look in the morning. Much like robe curls, this involves the same method of twisting and securing around the fabric but instead of a belt you use a pair of leggings, one leg on each side. When you have your hair wrapped around them on both sides the waist will be sitting on top of your head. Turn it inside out and tuck the legs into the fabric so it sits like a hat on your head. This will ensure your hair is less affected by friction and is great if you are a restless sleeper.

Sock curls

The latest trend sweeping across TikTok is sock curls and they are perfect for anyone sporting shorter hair to the shoulder. You’ll need a few socks for this, about half a dozen to get even coverage or extra for thicker hair. Secure each one to your head with a clip and wrap your hair around them, similar to the previous methods, before securing the ends with hair ties. If your socks are on the longer side, you can turn the open ends inside out to secure the hair on the inside. The thinner the sock fabric, the tighter your curls will be the next morning.