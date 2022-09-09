What is the male biological clock and how can men protect and boost their fertility?

Paul, a 40-year-old married man from Dublin, fears he has left it too late to have children.

"I feel like Ireland has priced men like me out of fatherhood," he says. "We're college educated and want to be established in our careers by the time we have kids. We're usually in our mid to late 30s by then. When my dad was that age, he had three kids, a car and a house."

Paul was 35 when he married and started trying for a family soon after. "When we hadn't conceived after a year of trying, we did tests, and my wife was told she couldn't conceive without IVF and I was told my sperm count was lower than average," he says. "We were both 37 then."

Because they were paying high rent and saving for a deposit for a house, it took time for them to set aside enough money for IVF. "We managed it in 2020 and got pregnant in December," says Paul. "But we lost that baby at birth. We'd been so excited. We'd bought all the stuff and decorated the baby's room. Our hearts were broken. They still are."

They are now saving for more fertility treatment, but Paul worries about the cost. "It's not just the financial cost, which is considerable," he says. "We'll be taking a huge emotional risk by trying again."

He's anxious about their ages too. "Our chances are lower because we're older," he says. "By the time we can afford to pay for it, we might be too old to have children."

Until recently, it was mostly women who worried about age impacting their ability to conceive. Society constantly reminded them about the ticking of their biological clock counting down their fertile years.

When we hear of high-profile older dads, such as Mick Jagger who had a son at 73, it's easy to assume that men had no such biological limitations. But a growing body of scientific evidence says we're mistaken. It may tick more slowly but men also have their own biological clock.

In 2014, a review of 90 studies involving more than 94,000 men from 30 countries found that age led to decreases in men's sperm quality and quantity and increases in malformed and DNA-damaged sperm.

This can cause difficulty in conceiving, as shown by a 2021 study which looked at 77,209 IVF cycles and showed that a paternal age of 46 and over was associated with a lower likelihood of pregnancy and live birth.

This year, Professor Geeta Nargund, a senior NHS consultant for reproductive medicine and medical director of Create Fertility, was one of four authors of a study that asked if advanced paternal age impacted live birth rates in IVF cycles independent of the female partner's age.

The study found that for women aged under 35 or over 40, the male partner's age made little difference. But for women between the ages of 35 and 40, there was a significant drop in the live birth rate if her partner was over 40. The live birth rate dropped from 32.8% when the paternal age was under 35 to 27.9% when it was between 40 and 45. For male partners aged over 55, the live birth rate was 25%.

When women are under 35, their eggs are at their highest quality and can make up for potential issues with the sperm, which means the live birth rate remains high. Over 40 the quality of a woman's eggs declines and so the live birth rate drops. Between the ages of 35 and 40, when women’s egg quality is beginning to decline, the age of the father and the quality of his sperm can make all the difference.

How the sperm and egg interact is what’s important. “More research is needed to look into the complex interaction between the sperm, the female reproductive tract, and the egg,” says Nargund.

However, what we already know about sperm should shift our attitude on male fertility, says Nargund. "We need to realise that the stories we hear of male celebrities having children in their 50s and 60s are not normal. For too long, fertility has been thought of as a woman's issue. But a woman's biological clock is far from the only factor affecting a couple's chances of success. More and more research shows that male fertility is also impacted by age."

Quality of sperm decreases with age

Dr Laura Dodge, a reproductive biologist at Harvard University, is another leading researcher in this field, having led the first study into the male biological clock in 2017. She attributes age-related decline in male fertility to a variety of reasons.

"It seems due either to poorer semen quality or to genetic abnormalities in the sperm," she says. "Poorer semen would make it more difficult for couples to become pregnant in the first place, while genetic abnormalities would translate to abnormalities in the embryo, which could make it less likely to implant and thrive."

Dr Tim Dineen, senior embryologist at the Waterstone Fertility Clinic, has seen in practice that it can be more challenging for older fathers to conceive. "Fertility is perceived to be a predominantly female issue, leading to men not feeling under the same pressure as women to reproduce," he says. "What they don't realise is that with age, the quality of sperm decreases and the incidence of defective sperm increases. This has been associated with delayed conception and an increase in miscarriage rates. It's notable that donor sperm banks tend to rule out older males as donors."

Scientists have previously expressed worry about men's declining sperm counts. In 2017, a scientific review of 185 studies involving 43,000 men worldwide grabbed headlines with its finding that sperm counts had plummeted by nearly 60% since 1973. However, subsequent research has challenged this conclusion, arguing that sperm count isn't the only predictor of men's fertility and perhaps not even the most significant.

Focussing on sperm alone means ignoring the other piece of the puzzle, the female egg. One of the most interesting findings of Nargund's study was that when women were under the age of 35, their eggs had the capacity to repair the much higher incidence of DNA damage found in the sperm of older males. When women were older and their eggs of lower quality, they were less capable of repairing the damage.

This is significant because children of older fathers appear to have a higher risk of certain health conditions, perhaps related to the increase in DNA-damaged sperm that comes with age.

A 2014 study by the University of Indiana looked at 2.6m children in Sweden, comparing children born to fathers aged between 20 and 24 to children born to fathers aged 45 and older. The children of the latter group were 3.5 times more likely to develop autism, 13 times more likely to develop attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and 24 times more likely to develop bipolar disorder.

These are worrying numbers but it's important to note that the vast majority of older dads father healthy children. But men and women need to be aware of all the factors when they are considering starting a family, says Nargund.

"Research shows that men's fertility starts to decline from the age of 40, so the optimal age for men to have children is by their early 40s," she says. "Once they know this, men, women and couples can make a choice appropriate for their personal situation. If they are not in a position to start a family but are worried about their age affecting their chances when the time is right, they may wish to consider fertility preservation."

This could mean men freezing their sperm in the way that women freeze their eggs. "Freezing sperm is a lot easier than freezing eggs and I think we're going to see more of it in future," says Dodge.

For now, Nargund only recommends it for men in particular circumstances, such as those undergoing chemotherapy. "For instance, if a man was exposed to an occupational risk that might compromise his sperm or if there were specific reasons delaying him from starting a family earlier, I'd advise him to discuss sperm freezing with his doctor," she says.

Economy forcing couples to delay parenthood

Advances in science are making us question our assumption that maternal age is the primary factor in fertility. Studies like Nargund's are proving that paternal age is another important factor.

People are often not aware that fertility issues affect males as well as females, according to Dr Dineen. "It tends to surprise them that as many fertility issues stem from men as from women," he says. "Of every 100 couples that come to see a fertility specialist, the reasons for their issues will fall into thirds: one third relating to the female, one third to the male, and one third combined or unexplained."

This needs to be addressed in fertility education, says Nargund. "Having been a fertility doctor for over 20 years, all too often I see couples who aren't aware of the impact of age and other factors on their fertility. People need to be educated so that they are empowered with the knowledge to protect their fertility into the future."

Dodge believes that society should also look at how it encourages and supports couples who want to start a family. "We're seeing a consistent trend of people having babies at older ages, reflecting additional years spent on schooling, the desire to be more financially stable before having children, and personal choice, all of which are perfectly legitimate reasons to delay childbearing," she says. "But people should be aware of age when it comes to fertility for both partners so they can make informed decisions. And society should have policies like paid parental leave and universal childcare so that people feel supported in having children."

Childcare, the cost of housing and the spiralling cost of living are other factors considered by prospective parents. The Irish birth rate appears to track the country’s economic performance. It rose steadily every year from 1994 to 2009 and has declined every year since.

Paul feels that this is where he and his generation have been let down. “I’ve got so many friends in a similar situation to me,” he says. “Because of the current economy, we’re renting, saving for a house, and hoping to be able to start a family some day. We’re leaving it late, but we feel we have no other option. My wife and I hope our next round of IVF works but I can hear the clock ticking.”

What steps can a man take to protect and boost his fertility? Dr Tim Dineen, senior embryologist and male health specialist at the Waterstone Fertility Clinic, shares his tips for how men can give themselves the best possible chance of having a family.

Top tips for boosting fertility