I want to start dating again - what kind of contraception should I use?

Q. I'm just out of a long-term relationship, and I want to start dating again. What form of contraception would you suggest for a 26-year-old? Also, should I ask my potential new partner to use a condom regardless of my choice of contraception?

I am glad to hear you are thinking of your contraceptive needs now that you want to start dating again. As a 26-year-old woman, there are multiple options available to you, the most reliable being hormonal or non-hormonal contraceptives which can be used on a short- or long-term basis.

Hormonal short-term contraceptives include the combined pill, which contains oestrogen and progesterone, the progesterone-only pill (mini pill), the hormonal patch and the vaginal ring. Before deciding if short-term contraception is the best option for you, certain medical factors need to be considered. These include smoking history, family and personal history of blood clots in lungs/legs, personal history of breast cancer, blood pressure and current medication.

The main benefit of short-term contraceptives is their ease of use, the patient has control and does not require a procedure to get their contraception. They are 91% effective with typical use and 99% if used perfectly (taking it at the same time every day with no mistakes and not having a gastro illness that could affect its absorption). The biggest issue is that most women forget to take the pill or change their patch or ring.

If you are not planning on conceiving in the next three years or more, then the longer-acting hormonal (or non-hormonal) contraception is a better choice as it's cost-effective. There are three types of hormonal longer-acting IUDs (coils) available in Ireland and a non-hormonal IUD, known as the copper coil. Both types of IUDs last between three and ten years. Although the cost might seem like a lot, it works out roughly at €6 per month. Also, there is no need for six-monthly contraceptive GP checks, and the efficacy is over 99%.

Dr Monica Peres Oikeh

A common concern is the insertion process which some women dread. This is why you should have a consultation with your doctor or nurse and ask questions. If analgesia is not routinely offered, you can ask for something that could help make insertion more comfortable.

Though often the contraceptive of choice for women who have completed their family, you can get an IUD fitted before having a baby.

Other long-acting options to consider are the contraceptive implant (the bar) and the Depo-Provera injection.

Ultimately the choice is down to your medical history and preferences, so it's essential to talk with your healthcare provider.

Condoms are essential in every new relationship as they reduce your chances of picking up an STI. Female condoms are worth considering too - they are easy to insert but initially require a little practice.

Finally, make sure your smear test is up to date and make sure you and your sexual partner get an STI screen.

Have fun and stay safe.