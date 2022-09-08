Working Life: I'm far more productive in the morning 

Martin Ryan, resource officer for suicide prevention, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, HSE
Martin Ryan, resource officer for suicide prevention, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, HSE.

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Catherine Shanahan

7am

Like many, I need a cup of coffee first thing, followed by a quick breakfast which alternates between fruit and eggs. I usually start work around 8am, but it depends on where my first meeting is, as my role covers city and county.

I spend a few hours catching up on queries, as well as contacting colleagues locally and nationally about a project underway. Right now, I’m working on projects related to the Green Ribbon campaign (a national stigma-reducing campaign) and also with the FAI Women’s League. I work with many community groups with the aim of encouraging help-seeking behaviour across the community.

11am

I have a meeting about a big community event/family fun day in Mallow called Together at the Castle. More than 40 community-based services will gather at Mallow Castle on Saturday, September 10. Suicide prevention needs a whole-of-community approach, so it’s great to work with other services and agencies. For the Together at the Castle event, we partnered with Mallow Chamber of Commerce and Cork County Council.

1pm

Lunch varies, it’s often a quick coffee, snack and fruit.

2pm

I’m in touch with other community-based services and schools promoting our suite of training options and supports, including booklets we produced recently for young people and the general population. In the last year, we produced youth mental health resource booklets and adult resource booklets to support the community at all levels. The booklets are on www.connectingforlifecork.ie or www.yourmentalhealth.ie

3pm

I spend time working on Cork’s suicide and self-harm reduction plan, Connecting for Life Cork. I’m hoping that an extension policy document will be finalised soon, and it will outline action locally and nationally that will help and support communities.

6pm

This evening, I have an online meeting with the National Women League of Ireland, as part of work to develop national supports for the league’s members.

7pm

At home, I have something to eat with my son Harry or partner. We normally get in a walk or a movie before turning in. I tend to get to bed early as I’m far more productive in the morning.

  • This Saturday, September 10, will see Together at the Castle take place in Mallow Castle, Co Cork, where community-based services will gather to raise awareness on suicide prevention, as well as host fun family events

