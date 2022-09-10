Meet Jenny Keane, the woman whose sex workshop caused a cucumber shortage in Ireland

Last week, the internet’s Sex Mam Jenny Keane caused a nationwide shortage of cucumbers.

She was hosting an online workshop about delivering oral sex, titled Blow, and participants were asked to bring along a cucumber to practise on.

Before the workshop began, on a sunny midweek evening, panicked DMs started flooding into Keane’s inbox. Reports of no cucumbers in local shops, supermarkets, and even fancy artisan groceries abounded. In Togher, a bemused shop assistant told one Blow attendee that there must be some kind of food trend associated with cucumbers — she was the fifth woman that evening to ask about buying one.

Another woman messaged to say that she had been standing beside a woman who was assessing the girth and length of the cucumbers on offer in SuperValu and that it took all of her power not to shriek “you’re doing Blow tonight, aren’t you?!” A couple on holiday in the Algarve messaged to say that the sunbathing could wait — they were off on a hunt for the right vegetable for the workshop.

Cucumbers are far better for this kind of thing than bananas, she tells me. “In the workshop, I wanted to make sure the ladies had a way to practice the skills alongside me — muscle memory and all that — so I wanted to give them a cheaper alternative to a sex toy. I did not think it was going to cause a cucumber shortage!”

This is the power of Keane, who, at 36, has carved herself a niche bedded in teaching people to love themselves. Irreverent and kind, she has torn down the shackles that bind Irish people when it comes to sex, and shown us exactly what we needed to remember: Sex is fun. And it’s not just young-person sex either — we’re all at it. From legions of fans who professed their undying gratitude for her tips on how to do the reverse cowgirl sexual position without experiencing thighs of fire in the first 30 seconds to clients who have experienced real breakthroughs in releasing sexual trauma, Keane has started a sexual revolution that is entirely pleasure-based.

Jenny Keane pictured with a cucumber. Last week, her online workshop about oral sex caused a shortage of the vegetable in many shops. Picture: Instagram

We speak, suitably, on a bright, warm morning over Zoom. She logs in from her London home (“I’m splitting my time between here and Dublin at the moment”) on a cream sofa with plush cushions. Her long, raven hair pushed high into a ponytail, a crescent moon necklace swinging gently as she speaks, often with her hands. A potted monstera sits behind her.

Keane grew up in Clontarf, the seaside village in north Dublin, an identical twin with one younger brother. She’s always been “super open”, as her parents are, often speaking openly about sex at the dinner table. She remembers growing jealous when her sister got her period first. “It’s funny because I only realised this in later life when I lived in California for a bit,” she smiles.

“I was attending a woman’s circle at the time, discussing menstruation and how it should be celebrated and marked as the advent of womanhood instead of just being handed a pad and told to get on with it. And I remember when my sister bled first, my mum brought us out for dinner. I remember so vividly there being cake! For the next year, I kept checking if I got mine, and because of that I was really excited when it came because she took such an open approach in a time when there wasn’t any.”

Keane’s work spans countries and media, offering a range of sex-orientated classes, from tantra yoga to sexological bodywork to somatic experience therapy, a “body-based set of practices” centring around trauma-based movement therapy that looks at the connection of mind and body, ultimately hoping to spark curiosity and educate people on the power of sex. It’s something that’s always been a part of her.

“I remember when I gave my first sex skills workshop and a friend of mine, who I hadn’t seen in years, told me that it wasn’t my first and in fact, she had been there for a previous one,” she says, her eyes glinting now.

“She reminded me that when we were 17 and in the Gaeltacht, I had taken all of the girls into my bedroom and shown them how to give a hand job. I had totally forgotten,” she says now, laughing. “She said she was delighted I was actually getting paid for my great sex advice now!”

A sexual education-based career was never intended as the plan —previous work includes ski instructing, yoga teaching (“something I need to keep going as a person”), and fascinatingly, a career in animation — which eventually led to a job in visual effects for feature films. “It’s funny how, looking back, you can see the path you were on without realising,” she tells me.

“I wondered why I didn’t go into medicine or something more centred around the body, but looking back now I realise I was studying body movement, but just in a different way.”

It was a pivot to Eastern teachings that changed Keane’s narrative wholly when stress-induced insomnia and crippling menstrual periods shaped the majority of her early 20s. Where medicine had failed, an exploration into holistic practices for relief and pain finally soothed, leading to an eye-opening quest for self-discovery.

Jenny Keane: "...when we were 17 and in the Gaeltacht, I had taken all of the girls into my bedroom and shown them how to give a hand job - I had totally forgotten..." Picture: Orfhlaith Whelan

Focusing on her yoni (a Sanskrit word for the stylised representation of the female genitalia that in Hinduism is a sign of generative power and that symbolises the goddess), Keane began to realise just how little she really knew about her own body as well as the female experience.

“My boyfriends at the time, who were all far more experienced sexually than I was,” she says, “I would always ask them about other women’s vulvas. Were they different from mine? Did they all smell the same? I always wanted to know the details and specifics, how they felt and what the experience was like.”

Her work with trauma-based patients — she cites the book The Body Keeps The Score, by Bessel van der Kolk, as “the most prolific book on the topic of our time” — interests her most, her insistence that the productivity-centric way in which we live as the problem. “We feel we have to always be producing, whether that be in work or sex or socially and that we haven’t earned the right to pleasure unless we suffer for it,” she says. “That’s not right.”

It’s a dogma that dictates Keane’s workshops (at last count, her Orgasm Online workshop had 8,000 attendees) and sense of self, believing that the commitment to a pleasure-based life is an inherent need. “We learn these things more from our peers than we ever will from books or teachings,” she says.

Student-centred learning is really what I believe will change the sexual education in this country.”

Her Instagram, the medium from which she teaches and obtains most of her clients’ questions, reads like a manifesto of pleasure-adjacent humour and joy, her latest video at the time of writing featuring Keane roller-skating through a sun-filled park, mouthing the lyrics to Cardi B’s fellatio-centric rap on ‘WAP’, gesticulating with her hands as the music plays.

“Blow babes (referring to attendees of her oral sex workshop) this is your new anthem!” the caption reads. “Sing it! Yeow!” Her fans are in the thousands (over 84,000 followers at last count), bursting at the seams with her empathetic teachings applying safeness, pleasure, and humour.

“Only recently did a friend of mine tell me to switch on Sex Education on Netflix,” she laughs. “I was Otis (the main character whose proficiency in sexual knowledge, by way of sex therapist mother Gillian Anderson, lends itself to lucrative teaching sessions in school) and now I’m his mum!”

On a similar note, Keane is hopeful that her teachings, as well as the broadened minds populating the modern world’s media organisations, will help to reshape the narrative that sex and its subsequent energies aren’t to be spoken about. If you want to change your life, Keane often says, change your sex. “I truly believe that one’s sexuality is inextricably linked to who you are as a person and how you show up in the world,” she says.

“It influences the way you do everything, including how you interact with every single person that shows up in your life and how you feel about yourself. When we are disconnected from that sexual and sensual part of ourselves, we limit how we show up in the world, connect to others and experience ourselves. Sex only takes up 1% of our sexuality.

“But we use physical sensations and body sense to guide us to what makes us feel safe, what fulfils us, and how we experience the world.”

Jenny Keane: "I just want people to be able to find out about themselves in a really helpful, holistic way." Picture: Orfhlaith Whelan

In terms of her latest work, the quest seems never-ending (“I’ll often sit next to someone at an event and when they enquire as to what I do for work, they’ll ask for help with orgasming”), but Keane is, as ever, up for the task. “Within the word potential, there’s the word potent, right?

“And I think if you go to the most potent source of that you have great potential to make change in the easiest and most efficient way. In terms of how that change is made, it’s constantly developing over time, but the workshops have been such beautiful, safe environments, and I just want people to be able to find out about themselves in a really helpful, holistic way.”